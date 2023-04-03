The Birmingham Police Department has ruled Cottrell’s death a homicide, though the cause of death has not yet been announced, according to People. Morris has been named a person of interest in the case, and authorities have urged him to come forward to be questioned by police, but he has not yet met with them.

Garnell has relied on the support of Cottrell’s family as they work to seek justice for his death.

“I just want to let the world know that Deundray had nothing but love in him,” Garnell said. “I just hope that his justice is served and that the world knows exactly what happened to such a good person.”

Harris said she does not want her brother’s death to be another tragedy in the community.

“He was everything to us,” she said. “The fact that he’s being minimized to just another tragedy, it hurts, and it hurts for my mom. He was somebody’s brother, he was somebody’s son, he was the golden lining in the sky for so many people. He was the best thing to a lot of people.”