Type 2 diabetes is a serious health condition that is becoming more common in both kids and adults. In the past, it mostly affected older people, but now more young people, especially Black youth, are developing this disease. Type 2 diabetes can cause major health problems if not managed properly. With the right lifestyle changes, medical care and education, people can live long and healthy lives despite having diabetes. If this health condition is posing a risk, taking steps now can help prevent major problems in the future.

Why Is Type 2 Diabetes Becoming More Common in Black Youth?

(Jeff Siepman/Unsplash)

Over the past few decades, doctors have noticed a sharp increase in type 2 diabetes among Black children and teenagers. Since type 2 diabetes is showing up earlier in life, it is leading to more complications in adulthood. The longer a person has diabetes, the higher the chance of developing serious health problems. Several factors contribute to this trend:

Genetics : A family history of diabetes increases the risk.

: A family history of diabetes increases the risk. Diet : Many children consume too many sugary foods and drinks, leading to weight gain.

: Many children consume too many sugary foods and drinks, leading to weight gain. Lack of Physical Activity : Less exercise means the body has a harder time using sugar for energy.

: Less exercise means the body has a harder time using sugar for energy. Limited Access to Healthcare: Factors such as medical desserts where some communities have fewer healthcare resources, makes it harder to get early treatment.

Type 2 Diabetes Leads To Other Health Problems

If diabetes is not controlled, it can lead to major health problems, including:

Heart disease : High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

: High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Kidney disease : Diabetes is one of the top causes of kidney failure.

: Diabetes is one of the top causes of kidney failure. Eye problems : High blood sugar can damage the eyes, leading to vision loss.

: High blood sugar can damage the eyes, leading to vision loss. Nerve damage: Poor circulation can cause numbness and pain, especially in the feet.

Warning Signs of Type 2 Diabetes

Early detection is one of the best ways to catch diabetes, get it under control and prevent complications. Common symptoms include:

Feeling thirsty all the time

Frequent urination

Feeling very tired

Blurry vision

Slow-healing cuts or infections

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

If any of the above symptoms sounds familiar, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Risks of Poorly Managed Diabetes

(Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

While no formal cure for diabetes currently exists, early detection and getting it under control are the best ways to prevent complications. Not taking care of diabetes can lead to serious problems, such as:

Severe infections : High blood sugar weakens the immune system.

: High blood sugar weakens the immune system. Loss of limbs : Nerve damage and poor circulation can lead to amputations.

: Nerve damage and poor circulation can lead to amputations. Heart failure : Diabetes makes it harder for the heart to pump blood properly.

: Diabetes makes it harder for the heart to pump blood properly. Shorter life expectancy: People with uncontrolled diabetes are at a much higher risk of early death.

Managing Type 2 Diabetes

Although type 2 diabetes is a serious disease, it can be managed with the right lifestyle habits and medical care. Here are some important steps to take:

Healthy Eating

A healthy diet is key to managing diabetes. People with diabetes should eat:

More vegetables and whole grains

Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and beans

Fewer sugary drinks and snacks

Smaller portions to maintain a healthy weight

Regular Exercise

Staying active helps the body use sugar properly. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommends achieving at least 150 active minutes a week which translates to 30 minutes of exercise for five days each week. Activities like walking, dancing or playing sports can make a big difference.

Doctor Visits and Medications

Seeing a doctor regularly helps keep diabetes under control. Some people may need medication, such as:

Metformin : A common pill that lowers blood sugar

: A common pill that lowers blood sugar Insulin : A hormone that helps the body use sugar

: A hormone that helps the body use sugar Other medications: Some help the body release insulin or use sugar more effectively

Diabetes and Comorbidities

(Towfique Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Unfortunately, diabetes can often be followed by other chronic diseases. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is another major health problem that often occurs with diabetes. High blood pressure makes the heart work harder and increases the risk of strokes and heart attacks. People with diabetes should check their blood pressure regularly and take steps to keep it under control, such as eating less salt, exercising, and taking prescribed medications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diabetes can occur in any population. However, people of the African diaspora, including Black people are at a higher risk. Here are a few factors to consider.

What Race Is Most at Risk for Type 2 Diabetes?

Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian American people have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to White people. Black individuals, in particular, face greater challenges due to genetic factors and healthcare disparities.

Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

In some cases, type 2 diabetes can be put into remission through major lifestyle changes. Losing weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help lower blood sugar to normal levels. However, it is important to continue healthy habits to keep diabetes from coming back.

Which Is Harder To Manage, Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes?

Both types of diabetes are serious, but type 1 diabetes requires constant insulin treatment because the body does not produce insulin at all. Type 2 diabetes can sometimes be managed with diet, exercise and oral medications, making it easier to control in some cases.

What Is the Most Common Cause of Death in Type 2 Diabetes?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people with type 2 diabetes. High blood sugar damages blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

What Triggers Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not make enough of it. Several factors can trigger diabetes, including: