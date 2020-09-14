In recent years, presidential pardons have been placed in the public spotlight, but the latest example is one of the most puzzling. President Donald Trump announced that he will be using his clemency powers to release Todd and Julie Chrisley, the famous reality TV couple who have been serving federal prison sentences for fraud. The unexpected announcement has left many scratching their heads as to why Trump decided to intervene in this case.

Trump pardons reality couple accused of multimillion-dollar fraud

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he was granting pardons to Todd and Julie Chrisley, the boisterous southern couple who once starred with their family in the reality show Chrisley Knows Best. The couple have been serving lengthy prison sentences since a jury found them guilty in 2022 of multiple counts, including fraud and tax evasion. In a video posted on social media, Trump called the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, and son, Grayson, from the Oval Office to tell them that he was having their parents released. During the call, Grayson, who attends the University of Alabama, praised Trump’s recent commencement speech at the school, and Savannah claimed he was “kicked out of class” for defending Trump.

The pardons will clear the Chrisley couple from facing further legal ramifications stemming from what federal prosecutors described as a career of fraud and deception. While their reality show presented the couple’s lavish lifestyle as the result of their success in the real estate market, federal prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys were “career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner.” They were accused of falsifying documents and information to obtain millions of dollars in bank loans, which were largely spent on luxury items and then covered by new fraudulent loans. Overall, the government claimed the Chrisley couple had amassed over $36 million in loans over the years. Todd and Julie Chrisley were ultimately convicted on several counts and sentenced to 12 years and 7 years in prison, respectively, but are now set to be released after their pardon is completed.

Why did Trump pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley?

While the announcement of the Chrisley pardon was surprising, it has come after a long campaign of lobbying by the family. The Chrisleys have presented themselves as Trump supporters in recent years while looking to have the convictions overturned. Savannah Chrisley spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, arguing that her family had been “persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County… due to our public profile and conservative beliefs,” and the Chrisley’s lawyer told NBC News in February that they were seeking a pardon from Trump, claiming that there were multiple irregularities in their prosecution.

Why Trump’s pardon of the Chrisleys is not surprising

While Trump does not know the Chrisley family, they share several similarities. Like the Chrisleys, Trump made a fortune in real estate and once had a popular reality television show, The Apprentice. Also like the Chrisleys, Trump and his organization were accused and ultimately found guilty of fraudulently obtaining bank loans. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James won a more than $450 million civil judgment against Trump in the fraud case, which was one of several legal cases that Trump faced during his time out of office. In an ongoing case against Trump, he and several associates are also being prosecuted in Fulton County, Georgia, for attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Trump has granted clemency to many of his associates and supporters, including the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, since returning to office. It is, therefore, not surprising that the Chrisley family’s vocal support for Trump has been answered with another set of pardons, especially given how the Chrisleys’ story and alleged actions match Trump’s own financial history.