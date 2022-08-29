Evelyn Lozada has not only been entertaining reality television audiences for years, but she’s also a savvy businesswoman with multiple income streams. At 49, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Many were first introduced to the reality star via Basketball Wives upon its VH1 debut in 2010. Since then, fans have witnessed Lozada’s highs and lows regarding love, friendships, family matters, entrepreneurship and more. She’s also documented her life via shows like Livin’ Lozada on OWN and Peacock’s Queen’s Court.

She’s leveraged her platform to launch and promote various business ventures. Lozada recently spoke with Blavity about her work-driven lifestyle and her eye-catching new business venture.

‘Basketball Wives’ is still a business move for Evelyn Lozada

Returning to season 12 of Basketball Wives LA, Lozada said the show has always appealed to her, even after the Miami era ended.

“It’s really just a love for the franchise. It’s sort of like a little baby that just kept growing,” she said. “People ask me all the time, ‘Why do you still do the show?’ I don’t only do the show for fame.”

She continued, “I do it more because it helps other businesses. That’s my main reason for wanting to do it. Am I proud of certain moments that have happened? No. You never know which season, what’s gonna happen during shooting. Sometimes you’re dealing with situations that are harder than others. It could be a direct conflict and issue with you, or maybe someone else that’s dealing with something that is tough.”

Lozada feels the show doesn’t receive the recognition it deserves for staying relevant for over a decade, but Jackie Christie recently acknowledged her impact during an interview with TV producer Carlos King. Despite Lozada and Christie’s fluctuating relationship over the years, Christie named Lozada one of the faces of the franchise’s Mount Rushmore.

“I take anything she says with a grain of salt, to be honest,” Lozada said in response. “She knows I bring a lot to the show. She knows that I always come with my real, authentic life, my real opinions, my real feelings. I mean, am I surprised that she said that? Not really. It’s just she’s cooky, crazy Jackie.”

Season 12 of Basketball Wives LA is only a few episodes in, but Lozada’s conflict with longtime friend Jennifer Williams is already a topic of conversation. Their issue stems from the season 11 reunion when a “hot mic moment” was played for the cast. The recording revealed concerns Lozada had over Williams’ husband, Christian Gold, and his past legal troubles and scamming allegations.

“I tried to handle it privately. I text messaged her twice. And she just never responded. So, because we’re on this show, and because the reunion ended the way it did with the hot mic moment and everything that happened, I tried to deal with this situation privately so we could just discuss it ’cause for me, everything doesn’t need to be on Basketball Wives,” she explained.

Some fans have criticized Lozada for calling out Williams’ husband and even suggested it was for a storyline.

“I have never needed Jennifer for a storyline in all the years of me doing the show, you know? Jennifer barely has a storyline,” Lozada said. “So, it’s like I don’t need you. I don’t need to latch onto anything that you have going on, especially this situation for a story.”

The mother of two shared that she wishes Williams well despite their current situation.

Evelyn Lozada on her ‘classy’ pivot to OnlyFans

Since living in the public eye, Lozada has founded several companies, including her bodysuit brand SG by Evelyn Lozada. One of her endeavors that raised eyebrows was launching an OnlyFans account in 2020. The first thing that comes to mind for many when they think of OnlyFans is sexual content, but that’s not what she’s doing.

“The OnlyFans page actually came about during COVID, like during the pandemic and the whole thing. Everybody’s home and this is when OnlyFans really started kind of blowing up, right?” Lozada told Blavity.

“I was dropping a new line, I have a jewelry line called BX Glow, and I was dropping new ankle bracelets. I was like, ‘I’m gonna start a foot page.’ And then it became a thing, you know? So, then I started the page with the feet, right? And then I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is like a different world, right?’”

Lozada soon realized it was the perfect avenue not only to connect with her fan base but also to generate another stream of income.

“I’m never gonna be on OnlyFans doing sex work or whatever, you know? No judgment there for what people do, but I post things that you would see me on the beach with, you know? I’m always mindful of whatever I post; if this ends up online, you know?” Lozada said. “So, everything I do, whether it’s workouts, like a sexy workout outfit, or maybe I’m promoting a lingerie line — like it’s all done tastefully. It’s definitely no nudity. It’s all classy, sexy stuff.”

Evelyn Lozada reflects on achieving longevity and independence

So, will Lozada ever step away from reality TV for good?

“You know what? I’m greedy. I like all my coins,” she joked. “Sometimes, I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving this bag on the table.’ I’m always like, ‘I’m gonna ride this till the wheels fall off.’”

Lozada added, “But like I said earlier, it’s really worked for me. It helps provide for my family. I’ve always been a single mom. Like, my kids have their dad, and obviously Carl is helpful with Leo, but I got my own s**t too, you know? I gotta pay the bills. I’m single momming it, and I love to work, and I love to create, and I love to just have my own bag. I don’t wanna depend on anyone. Like, that’s one of the biggest things… I remember I got my first job at 13.”

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for her health, family and the ability to juggle all her commitments.

“It’s stressful at times, but you love it when them checks are clearing,” she said.