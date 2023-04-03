How many presidents used the Bible?

Using the Bible during the oath of office has become a respected tradition for incoming presidents as they assume leadership of the nation. According to The White House Historical Association, President George Washington was the first to take an oath on April 30, 1789, with his hand on the Bible. Since then, the Bible has been used at many other inaugurations, with many presidents opting to use a family Bible.

According to the LBJ Presidential Library, four other presidents have used the George Washington Bible at their inaugurations: President Warren Harding in 1921, President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953, President Jimmy Carter in 1977 and President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

“The Bible is the property of St. John’s Lodge No. 1, Ancient York Masons, Free & Accepted Masons, the oldest Lodge in New York State, founded in 1757,” the website states.