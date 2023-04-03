President Donald Trump faced backlash after critics noted that he did not place his hand on the Bible during his inauguration on Monday, raising questions about the tradition’s significance during the formal ceremony.
According to CBS News, First Lady Melania Trump held two Bibles — one his mother had given to Trump when he was a child and the Lincoln Bible, which was used during President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration in 1861.
During the ceremony, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts instructed Trump to raise his right hand and repeat the oath after him. While the First Lady held both Bibles beside her husband, Trump raised his right hand to take the oath of office while his left hand was at his side.
How many presidents used the Bible?
Using the Bible during the oath of office has become a respected tradition for incoming presidents as they assume leadership of the nation. According to The White House Historical Association, President George Washington was the first to take an oath on April 30, 1789, with his hand on the Bible. Since then, the Bible has been used at many other inaugurations, with many presidents opting to use a family Bible.
According to the LBJ Presidential Library, four other presidents have used the George Washington Bible at their inaugurations: President Warren Harding in 1921, President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953, President Jimmy Carter in 1977 and President George H.W. Bush in 1989.
“The Bible is the property of St. John’s Lodge No. 1, Ancient York Masons, Free & Accepted Masons, the oldest Lodge in New York State, founded in 1757,” the website states.
What does the Constitution say?
According to Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, “all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
What changed from Trump’s 2017 inauguration?
During his 2017 inauguration, Trump placed his hand on both Bibles when he took the oath of office, per CBS News.
Trump’s inaugural committee said he received the Bible from his mother in 1955 to mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens.
While there are no details as to why Trump did not place his hand on the Bible, he started selling his “God Bless the USA” Bibles for $59.99 each.