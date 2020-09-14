President Donald Trump appears to be hitting the ground running, announcing a series of controversial executive orders on his first day in office. The newly inaugurated president had been expected to sign nearly 100 executive orders during his first few days, including several on Inauguration Day. Trump signaled many of these actions before taking office and laid out some during his inaugural speech on Monday.

Restrictive Immigration and Border Policies

Trump’s slate of executive orders includes up to 10 orders related to immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, such as declaring a national emergency at the border, deploying federal troops to police the boundary, and reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy, which prevents asylum seekers from entering the United States while their applications are pending. Trump also announced plans to designate foreign drug cartels as terrorist organizations and use an 18th-century law to prosecute immigrant-based gangs and criminal organizations operating within the U.S. Additionally, Trump is expected to attempt to end birthright citizenship, though such a change would likely require a constitutional amendment rather than an executive order.

Domestic and Foreign Policy Agendas

In social policy, Trump announced that the federal government would officially recognize only two genders, male and female, reversing protection for transgender people. He also stated that military personnel dismissed for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine would be reinstated with back pay. Trump emphasized plans to create two new federal agencies: the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to audit federal spending, and the Department of External Revenue, which he said would focus on collecting tariffs. Raising tariffs has been a central theme of Trump’s foreign policy, though experts have noted the economic burden this places on American consumers. Trump also reiterated his intention to regain U.S. control of the Panama Canal, though it remains unclear how this could be accomplished or whether an executive order would address the issue.

Symbolic Changes and More

Trump also announced several symbolic initiatives. He reaffirmed plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and pledged to restore the name Mount McKinley to the tallest mountain in North America. The Obama administration had renamed the site Denali in 2015, using a Native Alaskan term. Trump’s proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico is seen as a political jab aimed at Mexico amidst ongoing tensions over border and crime issues.

As Trump moved through Monday’s inauguration ceremonies, a stage was set for signing executive orders.

A full-blown presidential signing desk has been set up inside Capital One Arena—because of course, Trump needs an audience for his executive orders. Expect the spectacle, because that’s the whole point.



Photo/@realdukedenman pic.twitter.com/xx3m5yY4gF — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2025

Reports suggest Trump could sign up to 200 executive orders on Monday, covering topics such as energy policy and rollbacks in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, signaling the swift emergence of the new president’s conservative agenda.