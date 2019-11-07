Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday night in New York following a grand jury indictment.

According to The New York Times, the music mogul was taken into police custody at a Manhattan hotel. While the indictment is sealed and the charges have not been announced, Marc Agnifilo, one of Combs’ lawyers, said he thinks the 54-year-old is being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs’ legal team issued a statement on the arrest, in which they shared their disappointment in the decision to prosecute the producer. They also noted that they cooperated with the investigation and “voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.”

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” the statement read. “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal.”

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams also shared a statement following the arrest, noting plans to unseal the indictment.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” it said. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 17, 2024

Agnifilio said Combs will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.

Combs’ arrest comes after the Bad Boy founder has been hit with various allegations of physical and sexual abuse. The accusations began in November, when Combs’ former partner, Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit in which she claimed he was sexually and physically abused during their relationship, Blavity reported. Ventura asked for and was awarded $30 million in the case, after which five more women came out and filed lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, The New York Times reported.

In March, federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Florida. Authorities stopped him at a Miami airport and took his electronic devices.

They didn’t announce it at the time, but a federal official said their approach was part of a human trafficking investigation. At the time, an unidentified person close to the investigation confirmed New York federal prosecutors had interviewed several witnesses about the allegations against Combs.

Combs and his legal team have denied all allegations, describing them as “sickening” and from people after “quick payday.” After video footage of Combs assaulting Ventura surfaced online, Combs took to social media to apologize for the incident. In it, he said his behavior was “inexcusable” and shared he had sought professional help.

Over the last six months, federal prosecutors have been silently building their case against Combs, subpoenaing potential witnesses and gathering evidence under the radar.