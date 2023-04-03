As Diddy remains incarcerated and awaits trial in New York City, his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, are living in Los Angeles with Lawanda “Lala” Lane — a friend of their late mother Kim Porter, according to TMZ.
Although Lane isn’t the twins’ legal guardian, she’s taken care of them for years, per Newsweek. In addition to overseeing their daily schedules, Lane often takes to social media to share their milestones, like the twins attending prom last May.
As Blavity reported, Porter died in 2018 of pneumonia at just 47 years old. She and Diddy welcomed D’Lila and Jessie in 2006. Lala recently posted a tribute in remembrance of Porter on social media.
“No matter what we had unconditional love for each other,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were all sisters. We could argue , laugh. Never have to say I am sorry because we were family. I will always feel a piece missing in my heart .”
On Sept. 16, Diddy was arrested and indicted with racketeering, sex trafficking and kidnapping charges. He pleads not guilty to all charges. Two judges refused to grant bail to Diddy, who faces at least 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.
The hip-hop mogul was placed on suicide watch as he awaits trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. His sons Quincy, Justin and Christian attended their father’s recent court hearings.