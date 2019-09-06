Homeland Security Investigations raided homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday as the hip-hop and media mogul faces accusations of sex trafficking. Aerial shots from FOX 11 showed several federal agents investigating the home registered to Diddy’s company, Bad Boys Films. The house is also registered to Combs’ daughters, FOX 11 reported.
CNN reported that the “search warrant activity” at the homes is “related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.”
Cameras showed several people coming out of the house and being detained during the raid. Speaking to FOX 11, Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer said investigators are searching for laptops, flash drives and other material that could provide evidence in the case of Combs, who is accused of drugging young women. The agency is looking into alleged crimes that may have been committed in several states, Kempfer added.
Doug Wigdor, a lawyer representing R&B singer Cassie Ventura and another one of Combs’ other accusers, showed support for the investigation.
“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Wigdor said in a statement, per FOX 11. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”
Ventura, who dated Combs between 2005 and 2018, filed a lawsuit in New York in 2023, saying she faced years of abuse from the hip hop star. The pair, however, settled the lawsuit the next day.
Two more women revealed allegations against Combs two weeks later, accusing him of sexual abuse. Combs allegedly committed the crimes in the 1990s when he was a rising rising in New York working as a party promoter.
Joi Dickerson, one of the accusers, said she was 19 years old when Combs “intentionally drugged” her at a Harlem restaurant in 1991. Dickerson, who was a Syracuse University student at the time, said in her lawsuit that Combs brought her home after drugging her and sexually assaulted her. She also said Combs videotaped the abuse and shared it with friends.
A male music producer also came out with allegations against Combs in February, accusing him of groping and unsolicited sexual touching. Combs’ lawyer, however, said the lawsuit is “pure fiction.”
“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” attorney Shawn Holley said, per FOX 11.”We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”
In a statement released after Monday’s raid, the federal department said the agency is working with law enforcement in multiple cities to conduct the investigation.
“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” the federal department said, per FOX 11. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”