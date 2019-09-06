Cameras showed several people coming out of the house and being detained during the raid. Speaking to FOX 11, Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer said investigators are searching for laptops, flash drives and other material that could provide evidence in the case of Combs, who is accused of drugging young women. The agency is looking into alleged crimes that may have been committed in several states, Kempfer added.

Doug Wigdor, a lawyer representing R&B singer Cassie Ventura and another one of Combs’ other accusers, showed support for the investigation.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Wigdor said in a statement, per FOX 11. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”