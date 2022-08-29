The judge presiding over Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ ongoing sex trafficking trial removed Juror No. 6.

As Variety reported, Judge Arun Subramanian noticed “several inconsistencies” regarding one juror’s living situation, which ultimately prompted her to remove him from the case on Monday.

Why was Juror No. 6 removed from Diddy’s trial?

What alerted Subramanian was the multiple places the juror (an unidentified Black male) claimed to be his residence. When the juror initially answered the survey of questions, he shared that he lived in the Bronx with his fiancée and their daughter. Once the trial began, he mentioned to a fellow juror that he and his fiancée had just relocated to New Jersey while they were on a break from the trial. This news led the court to inquire about his residence. He explained how he resides at his Bronx apartment during the week but spends time in New Jersey on the weekends.

“There are serious questions about the juror’s candor and the juror’s ability to follow the court’s instructions,” Subramanian stated on Friday, per Variety. “Removal of the juror is required, in this court’s view.”

Diddy’s defense lawyers fought to keep Juror No. 6 on the case

Combs’ legal counsel argued that it’s not uncommon for people to commute back and forth between New York and New Jersey.

“I do believe he will be able to follow instructions,” Xavier Donaldson, a lawyer on Combs’ team, said.

Combs’ lawyers also mentioned that the importance of Juror No. 6 for two reasons. The first was that the juror remained “awake” throughout the trial, unlike some of his counterparts. And the second reason was how his dismissal would create a racial imbalance among the jury.

“I don’t generally play the race card unless I have it in my hand,” Donaldson said.

Federal prosecutors emphasized that all jurors, including alternates, appeared attentive throughout the proceedings. They also pushed back against Donaldson’s suggestion, praising the jury’s diversity.

Combs still maintains that he’s not guilty of the crimes he’s being accused of as the trial enters a sixth week and the prosecution wraps up their reasoning.