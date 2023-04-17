During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking trial, a former top aide for the disgraced hip-hop mogul testified on Tuesday that Combs kidnapped her at gunpoint as part of an attempt to kill rapper Kid Cudi, who dated Cassie Ventura briefly in December 2011.

Who is Capricorn Clark, and what did she say in her testimony in the Diddy trial?

Between 2004 and 2018, a woman named Capricorn Clark worked as a global brand director for Bad Boy Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per Clark’s testimony on Tuesday, Combs showed up at her home one morning and ordered her to get dressed while holding a gun because “we’re going to kill Cudi.” They rode together in a black Cadillac to Cudi’s Hollywood Hills home. Upon arriving, Clark said that Combs and his bodyguard broke into Cudi’s home.

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats, and violence. | Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Clark called Ventura on a burner phone, telling her that Combs “got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him.” According to Clark’s testimony, Cudi, who was with Ventura at the time of the phone call, could be heard in the background asking, “He’s in my house?” Clark pleaded with Ventura to stop Cudi, who was on his way to his home, because she was worried that “he’s going to get himself killed.”

Clark stated that Combs eventually returned to the car she was in, demanding to know who she was talking to on the phone. She added that when Combs heard Cudi’s car coming up the road, Combs and his bodyguard jumped in the car and chased after Cudi, testifying that they only stopped because they passed police cars that were heading toward Cudi’s home.

After the incident, Clark said that Combs instructed everyone who was present to convince Cudi that “it wasn’t me” or else “I’ll kill all you.”

Clark also testified to past threats from Combs

On her first day working with Combs, Clark testified that she was taken to Central Park after 9 p.m. She said Combs told her that he wasn’t aware that she had worked with other rappers before hiring her.

Clark also stated that she was once taken to an empty building in Manhattan, where she was held for five days after being accused of stealing jewelry from Combs. She said she was repeatedly given a lie detector test by a man who told her, “If you fail this test they’re going to throw you in the East River.”

Diddy’s lawyers seek to strike Kid Cudi’s testimony on car explosion

According to Cudi’s May 23 testimony, the fact that several Christmas gifts he had purchased were opened and his dog was locked in the bathroom made it apparent that Combs had entered his home.

Shortly after the holiday season, Cudi broke things off with Ventura since “the drama was just getting out of hand.” But in January 2012, Cudi’s dog sitter called him to let him know that his Porsche was on fire. A Molotov cocktail had been found near the vehicle.

Although Combs is believed to be responsible for Cudi’s car explosion, the allegations have never been confirmed. However, during his testimony, Cudi said that he believed Combs was lying when he said he didn’t know anything about the car explosion. Now, Diddy’s lawyers are fighting to have Cudi’s comments about the car explosion struck from the record.

In a May 26 filing, Diddy’s lawyers argued that “Mescudi’s opinion that Mr. Combs was ‘lying’ about his Porsche was erroneously admitted and should be stricken from the record” because it poses “significant dangers of unfair prejudice,” USA Today reported.