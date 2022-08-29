Jamie Foxx has a lot to say about disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his ongoing sex trafficking trial.

As Urban Hollywood 411 reported, Foxx appeared at The Comedy Store for the Netflix All-Star Comedy Night event on May 29.

What did Jamie Foxx say about Diddy?

Foxx didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on Combs’ situation: “That Diddy s**t crazy, huh? I don’t know if he is going to jail, but he is a nasty motherf**ker. Am I right?” he said about the music producer in a video clip. “Specially for us… White people, like, ‘It’s cool,’ but for Black people… that was our hero. All that goddamn baby oil, boy! Why you so nasty, Diddy?”

Foxx went on to express his disappointment in Combs, explaining how his public fall from grace felt like a gut punch for the Black community.

“For the Black people in here, you know how that hurts us ’cause Diddy was… ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ you know what I’m saying?” he said. “That was our whole culture. Now it’s all about the baby oil.”

Jamie Foxx fought back tears while reflecting on his health struggles

In Foxx’s 2023 Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, he discussed his headline-making health scare. At The Comedy Store, the Oscar winner got emotional when speaking about his daughter Corrine’s support during a difficult time.

“I shared on my special, she held me down,” Foxx said. “Corrine, let me talk about you. Corrine has always taken the back seat of things, being the daughter of a crazy celebrity. She’s always been grounded.”

“When the doctor says, ‘If we don’t go in his head right now, we’re gonna lose him,’ she stood firm,” he added.