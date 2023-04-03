The woman filed the lawsuit under a New York-based law for abused victims

While Buzbee has filed dozens of new lawsuits since Oct. 14, he filed the unidentified woman’s lawsuit under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. According to the Levy Konisburg Law Firm website, the law allows survivors of sexual assault and abuse a “two-year window to file claims over gender-motivated assaults that occurred at any time in the past.”

“It is intended to protect women and men from gender-based violence that can cause physical, psychological, and economic harm by making it easier for victims to seek justice through the courts for injuries that result specifically from gender-based violence. Courts in New York have recognized that forcible and unconsented to acts of sexual assault and sexual abuse are, by definition, acts of violence motivated by the gender of the victim.”

Buzbee has filed twelve new lawsuits in the past week, and more will be announced soon, including new civil cases from three men and three women, per Deadline. The most recent case involving a minor and spiking beverages is similar to other claims from plaintiffs who stated they felt “woozy and lighthearted” after having drinks at these parties.