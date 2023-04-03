Sean “Diddy” Combs faces several new lawsuits, including an allegation that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl as an unnamed “male and female celebrity” watched at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.
According to Deadline, the now-37-year-old woman’s complaint is among six new suits filed Sunday in New York federal court by the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm, which mentioned over 100 alleged victims of the music mogul have reached out.
Incident details revealed
The unidentified woman claimed she felt “woozy and lightheaded” after one drink at the party and went to find an empty bedroom to lie down. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” according to the 19-page court filing obtained by Deadline. “Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!'”
“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”
After what happened with Combs and two of his celebrity friends, the young girl left the room and called her father to pick her up. She later suffered from depression, which “continues to affect every facet of her life,” according to Tony Buzbee, who represents the woman and several other people who have come forward in lawsuits against Combs.
The woman filed the lawsuit under a New York-based law for abused victims
While Buzbee has filed dozens of new lawsuits since Oct. 14, he filed the unidentified woman’s lawsuit under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. According to the Levy Konisburg Law Firm website, the law allows survivors of sexual assault and abuse a “two-year window to file claims over gender-motivated assaults that occurred at any time in the past.”
“It is intended to protect women and men from gender-based violence that can cause physical, psychological, and economic harm by making it easier for victims to seek justice through the courts for injuries that result specifically from gender-based violence. Courts in New York have recognized that forcible and unconsented to acts of sexual assault and sexual abuse are, by definition, acts of violence motivated by the gender of the victim.”
Buzbee has filed twelve new lawsuits in the past week, and more will be announced soon, including new civil cases from three men and three women, per Deadline. The most recent case involving a minor and spiking beverages is similar to other claims from plaintiffs who stated they felt “woozy and lighthearted” after having drinks at these parties.
The initial abuse lawsuit against Combs approaches its first anniversary
As Blavity reported, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed the first of many lawsuits against him, citing “rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and repeated physical abuse” during the nearly 11 years they were together. She decided to come forward, hoping her bravery would help other victims come forward and confront their accusers.
“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said at the time in a statement from The Los Angeles Times.
Although Ventura’s lawsuit was settled just one day after its filing, Combs has faced additional allegations following his arrest by Homeland Security in New York City on Sept. 16.