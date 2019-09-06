Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who recently said several additional people will soon come forward with allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed six of those complaints on Monday. One of those lawsuits alleges Combs molested a 16-year-old boy. The rapper is also accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan Marriott hotel in 2004 and sexually assaulting men. The lawsuits, filed anonymously, include two women identified as Jane Does and four men identified as John Does, CBS News reported.
One of the plaintiffs said he was 16 years old when Combs allegedly grabbed his genitals at a 1998 party. Now a North Carolina resident, the man said he and Combs were discussing how he could break into the music industry when he suddenly told him to drop his pants before “squeezing and feeling” his private area, according to Deadline. The rapper, according to the complaint, told the teen that it was a rite of passage to enter the music industry.
A second man said he was working as a guard at Combs’ Hamptons white party in 2006 when he gave him a drink laced with drugs. Combs allegedly pushed the man into a van after he became sick, then held him down and sexually assaulted him. Another man accused Combs of forcing him to perform oral sex on him in 2008. The man said the assault happened in a stockroom at Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan. Combs is also accused of sexually assaulting another man at a 2021 party.
One of the women who filed a lawsuit against Combs said she was 19 years old when she met him at a photo shoot, Rolling Stone reported. Combs invited her and a friend to an afterparty but requested a visit from them beforehand. Per the complaint, a member of Combs’ entourage grabbed the two women upon their arrival and isolated them in a room with the hip-hop mogul. Combs allegedly ordered that the women drink and use cocaine.
“Combs continued getting gradually more aggressive with the two women and eventually began forcibly touching them without consent. When they resisted, Combs ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed,” the lawsuit states.
Combs forced Jane Doe to take her clothes off and began to sexually assault her, the complaint adds. Combs then “fondled, molested, and ultimately raped Ms. Doe, all while she was begging him to stop.”
The woman also said Combs told her to stay alone in a dark room after he leaves “otherwise she would be killed.” A security guard arrived around 30 minutes later and told Jane Doe she could finally leave, the lawsuit states.
Another woman brought allegations against Combs, saying he raped her at a party for The Notorious B.I.G.’s music video “One More Chance” in 2005. According to the lawsuit, the woman tried to pull away after Combs brought her into the bathroom and started kissing her unexpectedly. She then fell to the floor after Combs slammed her against the wall, the complaint states. She tried to escape, but Combs hit her again and raped her, the lawsuit adds. The woman said the artist then told her “You better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear.”
As Blavity reported, Combs is expected to stand on trial on May 5 as he faces multiple charges that include sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.