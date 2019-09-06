One of the plaintiffs said he was 16 years old when Combs allegedly grabbed his genitals at a 1998 party. Now a North Carolina resident, the man said he and Combs were discussing how he could break into the music industry when he suddenly told him to drop his pants before “squeezing and feeling” his private area, according to Deadline. The rapper, according to the complaint, told the teen that it was a rite of passage to enter the music industry.

A second man said he was working as a guard at Combs’ Hamptons white party in 2006 when he gave him a drink laced with drugs. Combs allegedly pushed the man into a van after he became sick, then held him down and sexually assaulted him. Another man accused Combs of forcing him to perform oral sex on him in 2008. The man said the assault happened in a stockroom at Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan. Combs is also accused of sexually assaulting another man at a 2021 party.