She then recalled Combs contacting her days later, requesting to see the photos before publication. However, Smith informed him that due to company policy, she couldn’t accommodate his request, leading to escalating tensions between them.

“It wasn’t our policy to show covers before publication, so after I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw,” Smith explained in the essay.

Smith was determined to feature Combs on the cover, even if it meant potentially compromising her safety. She revealed that several Vibe employees assisted her in devising an escape plan from the office in case Combs unexpectedly showed up that day. He did. The Harlem native stopped by the office with two of his security guards, asking the receptionist “Where’s Danyel?” prompting her colleagues to quietly whisk her away in a taxi with proofs of the cover shots.