Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney who’s handling over 100 lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs is now working with his team of lawyers to sort through thousands upon thousands of calls through a hotline set up for additional alleged victims. Buzbee said a whopping 12,000 calls were received in just 24 hours.

“So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we’re identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence,” Buzbee said in an interview with Law&Crime.

He also confirmed that nearly 100 people are working to keep up with the calls coming in.