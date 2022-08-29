Rogers also detailed how she managed to block the chair thrown at another assistant principal but was unable to stop the wooden hanger the student threw toward her.

“The hanger hit me in my right eye and knocked it out of the socket,” she said. “I grabbed my face while blood was pouring out of my head and stumbled out the classroom door.”

She was treated on-site before being airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital for emergency eye surgery. Despite undergoing emergency surgery, Rogers shared that the doctors “determined I had been blinded and currently believe that damage to be permanent.”