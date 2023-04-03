A Black-owned liquor brand now sells products in stores across 13 states after debuting in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
The founders of Diggs Boys Bourbon — Michael Earley, 43, Howard Riley, 42, and Earnest Drummond, 41, of Philadelphia — were inspired to launch their brand after many local businesses, including liquor stores, were shut down in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philly Voice reported.
The three spent time in their close-knit bubble and often held small barbecues in their backyards to maintain some normalcy during that time. When someone suggested they start their own business, the trio thought it was a great idea, but they realized it couldn’t happen overnight.
“Somebody brought up as a joke, ‘We should come up with our own liquor brand so we can sell to our friends and family while we were doing our little barbecues and get together stuff like that,'” Earley told the outlet. “We quickly came to the realization that that was highly illegal, and it’s not as easy as we thought — not moonshine and liquor out the bathtub.”
View this profile on Instagram
The three friends-turned-entrepreneurs behind Diggs Boys Bourbon have made their mark, with a focus on bourbon and rye whiskey. The brand’s high-rye (21%) bourbon is ideal for crafting Old Fashioneds and Manhattan cocktails. The company recently debuted in selected Pennsylvania liquor stores and also plans to open a distillery and tasting room in Philadelphia in 2025, per the Philly Voice.
Diggs Boys products are distilled and bottled in Indiana. The company launched its first product, the high-rye bourbon, in January 2022. The company also recently released a rye whiskey on its website. Since expanding beyond its initial online business, the brand’s bottles are now available in 13 states.
The founders of Diggs Boys have already made a significant impact in the spirits industry. However, Earley noted that Black business owners continue to face challenges in the market, primarily due to a lack of investment in their brands.
“It’s hard for us to grow as companies because people don’t think that Black people should be in the space and so they won’t put their money behind it,” Earley said. “You can have some of the best products in the world, but if you don’t put money behind it, you can’t grow.”
In addition to selecting the ideal location for their distillery, the company founders also aim to launch internship programs for students aspiring to build careers in the spirits industry.