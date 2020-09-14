The last night of the Democratic National Convention featured several guests highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris and introducing her before she gave her rousing acceptance speech. A surprising appearance among this group of Harris admirers was comedian D.L. Hughley, who took the stage to offer a public apology and an endorsement.
Hughley roasts Trump for getting ‘left for a younger woman’
As expected, Hughley immediately started joking and took several shots at former President Donald Trump. Hughley jabbed the Republican presidential nominee for not wanting to debate a Black woman. He also discussed the phenomenon of various identity groups mobilizing their support for Harris, such as the “White Dudes for Harris” fundraising call and “Republicans for Kamala.”
Hugley quipped, “I guess Donald Trump will finally know what’s it’s like when you get left for a younger woman.”
“And, if Trump keeps sliding in the polls the way he is, the only way he is going to keep Kamala out of The White House is if he buys it and refuses to rent to her.” — D.L. Hughley#DNCConvention2024
pic.twitter.com/gyA0TNDAJX
— Voto Latino (@votolatino) August 23, 2024
Criticizing the former president’s bizarre questioning of Harris’ Blackness, Hugley mentioned that “Kamala’s been Black a lot longer than Trump’s been a Republican.”
Sound up!
"Trump is saying Kamala isn't Black. I guarantee you this. Kamala's been Black a lot longer than Trump has been a Republican."
D.L. Hughley at the DNC Day 4#DemocraticConvention #DNCConvention2024 #DNC2024 #HarrisWalz2024 #HarrisWalz #DNC2024CHICAGO #DNC pic.twitter.com/QTtAeiYJ15
— Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) August 23, 2024
‘I’m so very glad I was wrong’
Then, Hughley apologized for his past criticisms based on “assumptions about Kamala’s record.” He recounted a meeting with Harris at her house, where she challenged him to “do some research” on her record.
“Imagine attacking someone’s character without a single Google search.” Hughley declared. “I believe that your apology should be as loud as your accusation, and I’m here apologizing in front of the whole damn world.”
He reiterated, “I was wrong. And I’m so very glad I was wrong because, Kamala, you give me hope for the future.”
D.L. Hughley publicly apologizes for past criticism of Kamala Harris' criminal justice record:
“I was wrong. And I'm so very glad I was wrong because, Kamala, you give me hope for the future.” pic.twitter.com/XYZFXS20iA
— The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2024
‘A man of strength willing to correct the falsehoods’
Hughley’s remarks went over well on social media.
An X, formerly Twitter, user mentioned, “D.L. Hughley coming out and apologizing about misrepresenting Kamala Harris’s record with Black men, is huge.”
D.L. Hughley coming out and apologizing about misrepresenting Kamala Harris's record with Black men, is huge. #DNCConvention2024
— Jennifer Taylor-Skinner (@JTaylorSkinner) August 23, 2024
Another applauded Hughley for being “a man of strength willing to correct the falsehoods concocted by White populists.”
I deeply respect DL Hughley for this. Alot of men do not have the strength to admit that they were wrong about some lie they believed and spread.
He is not one of those. He is a man of strength willing to correct the falsehoods concocted by White populists. https://t.co/01jqHUBIyj
— Terry Lee Watkins Jr. 王瑞民💜💙 (@TerryWatkinsJr1) August 23, 2024
As Harris continues to reach out to Black men and other voters between now and Election Day, she will be looking to convince more people to research her record and give her a chance. Hughley’s apology and endorsement on Thursday demonstrate what that strategy looks like when it succeeds.