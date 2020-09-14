Elsewhere in the back and forth with the press, Trump made a variety of strange comments. He spent several minutes complaining that the media underestimated the size of the crowds at his rallies and overestimated those for Harris. Trump supported his claim by giving wildly inaccurate estimates that inflated the size of his rallies and downsized those held by Harris.

"I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size" — Trump gets big mad at a reporter who asks him about Kamala Harris's large crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/X0QHeSFiHH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2024

Trump returned to the issue of crowd sizes later, claiming that his rally on Jan. 6 drew a larger crowd than the one that came to listen to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Trump says he had a bigger crowd on Jan. 6 than Dr. Martin Luther King did for his famous "I Have a Dream” speech: “Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me” pic.twitter.com/DVowRgYatL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 8, 2024

King’s daughter Bernice clarified on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Trump’s claim is “absolutely not true” and she wrote, “I really wish that people would stop using my father to support fallacy.”