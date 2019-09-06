Government officials in multiple states are warning residents about scammers who are sending malicious text messages to drivers. According to USA Today, the scammers are telling drivers that they have unpaid bills and their registration will be suspended if they don’t pay.

What scam texts are DMV residents receiving?

The DMV scam has been reported in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, New York, and several other states, per USA Today. While the scammers are basically sending the same message to drivers, some of the details vary by state. In Linden, New Jersey, residents are getting text messages that include links that end with “ezpassnj” and “.gov,” making the scam look legitimate. Although the message doesn’t allow people to follow the link directly, drivers are instructed to respond to the text with “Y” and copy the link in a browser.

In Illinois, the scam tells people that they will be fined if they don’t pay by a specific date. The Illinois scam also includes a fake administrative code and details the consequences for failing to pay the bill. Additionally, the message includes a link that seems to come from the Illinois Department of Transportation website.

What is the Federal Trade Commission saying about the scam texts?

The FTC is advising people to make sure they don’t respond to suspicious texts or click any links. Drivers are reminded that DMV doesn’t ask for personal information or money by text. Residents can contact their state’s DMV on a trusted phone number or website if they have questions.

Drivers can also copy the spam message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM) to help their phone provider identify and block malicious messages.