The FBI is issuing a warning about a scam from Chinese hackers who are attempting to steal people’s money and identity. According to the bureau, the scammers are sending deceiving text messages to iPhone and Android users, telling them they owe unpaid tolls on their cars.

“Residents of the U.S. are being bombarded with text messages from Chinese phishers, purporting to come from U.S. toll road operators, including the multi-state EZPass,” the Anti-Phishing Working Group wrote, according to Forbes.

How serious is the Chinese threat targeting American phones?

Officials the hackers are looking for more than just a few dollars when they’re sending the scam texts.

“They don’t care about the seven bucks, they want your credit card number,” tech expert Aidan Holland told Forbes.

According to the FBI, the hackers tell people they have an outstanding balance and send text messages which impersonate the state’s toll service agency. The messages also include phone numbers which vary by state. Per the FBI, the hackers use the links in the text messages to register thousands of domains and impersonate toll agencies. The bureau adds that the hackers use “an upgraded phishing kit sold in China, which makes it simple to send text messages and launch phishing sites that spoof toll road operators in multiple U.S. states.”

The hackers send the messages to random people, include those who don’t even use toll roads. The links provided in the messages my use domains such as .TOP, .CYOU, and .XIN.

How to avoid falling for spam text messages

Authorities are reminding people to be cautious of sudden notices that issue warnings about unpaid tolls. Messages that pressure people to pay immediately often come from hackers. People are also advised to carefully look at email addresses and URLs because scammers usually misspell domain names. It is also best to avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages.