What are “smishing texts?”

Newsweek reported that these threat actors use “smishing texts” (phishing attacks through SMS) from 10,000 newly registered domains, using fake payment requests to access iPhone and Android users’ sensitive information. This cyber threat has been ongoing for a year now.

The FBI issued a public service announcement warning Americans about these smishing texts, which vary by state in the information they provide.

“The texts claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and contain almost identical language,” the FBI stated. “The “outstanding toll amount” is similar among the complaints reported to the IC3. However, the link provided within the text is created to impersonate the state’s toll service name, and phone numbers appear to change between states.”

The Federal Trade Commission also warned Americans about the cyber threat and what scammers are looking to gain from it:

“Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity,” the FTC said.