McMahon said these steps precede the administration’s efforts to ultimately shut down the Department of Education. She was asked on Fox News if the layoffs were “the first step to a total shutdown,” according to CNN.

“Yes, actually it is, because that was the president’s mandate as directed to me clearly is to shut down the Department of Education,” she replied, before adding that the layoffs are “eliminating what I think is bureaucratic bloat.”

Congress would have the final say on whether or not the agency can be eliminated.