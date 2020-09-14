A member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency arrived at the Internal Revenue Service’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, creating concerns among the agency’s staff, as DOGE appears to be auditing the IRS and seeking to make cuts to the tax-collection agency. The move also raises concerns about taxpayer data given DOGE’s attempts to access sensitive information from other government agencies.
DOGE member shows up to examine the IRS
Gavin Kliger, a member of Musk’s DOGE team, visited IRS headquarters on Thursday. CNN reported that Kliger is a 25-year-old former UC Berkeley engineering and computer science student who works for the Office of Personnel Management. During his visit, Kliger reportedly met with IRS personnel and was “just getting a lay of the land at the moment.” Kliger also requested information about the operations and goals of various units within the IRS. President Donald Trump told reporters, “I think that the Internal Revenue Service will be looked at like everybody else, just about everybody is going to be looked at.” He also praised DOGE’s efforts so far, saying “they’re doing a hell of a job, it’s an amazing job they’re doing.”
Visit sets off alarms over sensitive data
In recent weeks, DOGE members have attempted to access sensitive information, such as the Treasury Department payment system, setting off alarms for privacy experts. It is unclear whether Kliger accessed any sensitive information during his visit, but DOGE’s presence at the IRS has worried those concerned about the group’s access to data. But U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon was wary of the DOGE visit. Sen Wyden tweeted about the visit on Musk’s X social media platform, “My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS.” Wyden warned that the visit “means Musk’s henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America.” The Oregon Democrat added that “if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason.”
NEW: My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk's henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America. And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason.
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 13, 2025
Trump administration has been slashing government agencies
Trump and Musk have been hostile toward government agencies like the IRS, and recent actions taken by the Trump administration and by Musk’s DOGE have caused confusion about IRS services such as its free online filing platform. Reuters additionally reported that an email was circulated within the IRS on Thursday indicating that the General Services Administration — which handles most issue of government contracts, was seeking to identify “non-essential” IRS contractors for termination. “Consistent with the goals and directives of the Trump administration to eliminate waste, reduce spending, and increase efficiency,” the email stated. “GSA has taken the first steps in a government-wide initiative to eliminate non-essential consulting contracts.”
As Trump and Musk lead the charge to slash the government’s budget and eliminate programs and even entire federal departments, it now appears that the IRS is their latest target. What this will mean for employees and contractors of the agency, as well as taxpayers, remains to be seen, but past actions have given us all reasons to be cautious.
Layoffs also planned at the IRS
After the visit, news also broke about layoffs being planned. Reuters reported that the IRS is “preparing to fire thousands of workers in the coming days, a move that could squeeze resources at the tax-collecting agency during the critical tax-filing season.”