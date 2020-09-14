Trump administration has been slashing government agencies

Trump and Musk have been hostile toward government agencies like the IRS, and recent actions taken by the Trump administration and by Musk’s DOGE have caused confusion about IRS services such as its free online filing platform. Reuters additionally reported that an email was circulated within the IRS on Thursday indicating that the General Services Administration — which handles most issue of government contracts, was seeking to identify “non-essential” IRS contractors for termination. “Consistent with the goals and directives of the Trump administration to eliminate waste, reduce spending, and increase efficiency,” the email stated. “GSA has taken the first steps in a government-wide initiative to eliminate non-essential consulting contracts.”

As Trump and Musk lead the charge to slash the government’s budget and eliminate programs and even entire federal departments, it now appears that the IRS is their latest target. What this will mean for employees and contractors of the agency, as well as taxpayers, remains to be seen, but past actions have given us all reasons to be cautious.

Layoffs also planned at the IRS

After the visit, news also broke about layoffs being planned. Reuters reported that the IRS is “preparing to fire thousands of workers in the coming days, a move that could squeeze resources at the tax-collecting agency during the critical tax-filing season.”