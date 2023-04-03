After the event, Doechii noted her surprise at the turnout while thanking her fans.

“Paris, I’m sorry I couldn’t get to everyone at the meet n greet and I know many of you missed work or school to come by 🙁 I will be back and we will have a bigger space to accommodate everyone,” she tweeted. “I didn’t expect as many ppl! I had so much fun with u (your energy was so kind) glad we got to meet irl”

Doechii was in Paris for Fashion Week. She attended several high profile shows and events, including runway shows for Schiaparelli, Chloé and Acne Studios, according to WWD. The artist also attended the Louvre’s Grand Fashion Dinner, an exclusive event that gathered celebrities and fashion insiders.