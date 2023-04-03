Fans of Doechii showed up in droves to see the artist during a meet-and-greet hosted on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.
Doechii had announced the event by publishing a flyer on her social media platforms a day prior to the event date. The artist shared a visual of the Arc de Triomphe, a Paris landmark and details of the event.
Paris meet n greet 🐊🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/t4SkJS0BqO
— Swamp Princess🐊 (@officialdoechii) March 5, 2025
Fans gathered in front of Lucky Records, an iconic record store in the center of Paris. Doechii was quickly swarmed by dozens of fans who came to see her. She even had to be carried above the crowd in order to make her way through.
Doechii was swarmed by a mob of fans at her meet & greet in Paris today 🤯
(🎥/ AMAR Taoualit) pic.twitter.com/CjpYwTrJEf
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 6, 2025
MOTHER! Doechii at a meet & greet with her fans in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QJ2KauBc95
— Doechii Updates (@doechiiupdates) March 6, 2025
After the event, Doechii noted her surprise at the turnout while thanking her fans.
“Paris, I’m sorry I couldn’t get to everyone at the meet n greet and I know many of you missed work or school to come by 🙁 I will be back and we will have a bigger space to accommodate everyone,” she tweeted. “I didn’t expect as many ppl! I had so much fun with u (your energy was so kind) glad we got to meet irl”
Doechii was in Paris for Fashion Week. She attended several high profile shows and events, including runway shows for Schiaparelli, Chloé and Acne Studios, according to WWD. The artist also attended the Louvre’s Grand Fashion Dinner, an exclusive event that gathered celebrities and fashion insiders.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On Feb. 2, 2025, Doechii won her first Grammy award for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal. She has collaborated with artists like Jennie and Katy Perry while receiving praise from industry peers like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator.