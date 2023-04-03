On the heels of winning her first Grammy, Doechii has joined forces with Jennie on the BLACKPINK member’s new single, “ExtraL.”
The single will appear on Jennie’s upcoming album Ruby, out on March 7. The music video for the songs is directed by Cole Bennett.
“Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?” they sing on the female empowerment anthem.
The track itself was produced by Dem Jointz, who has collaborated with artists such as Christina Aguilera, Brandy and Aespa, according to Variety.
Jennie, who is also part of the K-pop group Blackpink, said she wanted to work with Doechii on her solo album.
“I’ve been manifesting it for the longest time,” she told Hits Radio. “But you know, it takes time and things need to really work out and coordinate together for a song to work out, and it magically did.”
Rumors of a potential collaboration started circulating in fall 2024 when they posed together backstage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, according to ELLE.
Jennie’s upcoming album includes collaborations with artists like Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, Kali Uchis and Dominic Fike, who is featured on her recently dropped single “Love Hangover.”
This collaboration marks Doechii foray into pop music after her project Alligator Bites Never Heal won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life,” she said in her acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. And I have to thank God.”