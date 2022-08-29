On Jan. 9, Lemon caused quite a stir on social media after he shared on X, formally known as Twitter, and Instagram that he has a new gig: a self-titled show titled, The Don Lemon Show. The show will be the first project of his new media company.

“I’ve heard you …and I am back, bigger, bolder, freer,” Lemon’s announcement began. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free space in the world.”