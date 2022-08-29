A comeback is in store for former CNN anchor Don Lemon. The longtime journalist announced he is launching his own media company, Deadline reported.
On Jan. 9, Lemon caused quite a stir on social media after he shared on X, formally known as Twitter, and Instagram that he has a new gig: a self-titled show titled, The Don Lemon Show. The show will be the first project of his new media company.
“I’ve heard you …and I am back, bigger, bolder, freer,” Lemon’s announcement began. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free space in the world.”
He concluded his post with, “I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”
While many fans were excited about Lemon’s news as it’s been close to a year since CNN decided to part ways with Lemon after a bumpy several months, some folks expressed their disappointment that he chose X as his new show’s platform.
“So glad you’re back !!!!! I am sorry but I can’t subscribe to X. I will not support its owner. But please let us know as you branch out👏👏🥂 cheers to your next chapter,” one person wrote.
“On X!!!! Wow you have stepped to the dark side. I am disappointed. I cannot go there,” a second person agreed.
“You have to be hacked. Using X makes no sense. This isn’t your level of thoughtfulness. Please revisit,” someone else commented.
Before Lemon was ousted from CNN, he was last seen on the station as a co-host on Morning Show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins after hosting his own primetime show for eight years; he and Collins often clashed on air.
Then, his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her “prime” in early 2023 only made the situation worse. After the former CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said Lemon’s comments were “unacceptable,” he took a break from the network, agreed to get professional coaching and even apologized on-air upon his return, but that wasn’t enough.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” Licht said in a statement, the New York Times reported. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Lemon was reportedly “stunned” following the news of his departure.
“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he said at the time, according to Deadline.
CNN responded by refuting his claims, calling them “inaccurate.”
The Emmy Award winner won’t be the first news anchor to move over to the social media platform. TV host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News, launched his show, TCN on X, on the app now owned by Elon Musk.
United Talent Agency’s Head of Audio and Partner Oren Rosenbaum helped close the deal for Lemon’s new endeavor.
“Don’s new media company will take his no holds barred approach to storytelling to the next level in this raw and authentic program,” Rosenbaum said in a statement to Deadline. “Leveraging technology like AI and many decades worth of experience, Don will break news and provoke thoughtful conversation through his direct and unfiltered take on today’s most important stories.”
Will you be tuning into Lemon’s new show on X?