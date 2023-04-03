How many soda cases were affected?

More than 19,000 cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar have been recalled. The recall affects 12-ounce aluminum cans packaged and sold in 12-pack and 24-pack carton cases, according to an FDA warning report and WRAL.

What was the official product recall notice?

Impacted cases include those with the product code XXXXRS05165 and a best-by date of Feb. 16, 2026.

According to the report, the official recall notice states the product labeled as zero sugar contains packed sugar.

The original recall date was May 23.