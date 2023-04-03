The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that Pepsi Beverages Company has initiated a recall of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar due to inaccurate labeling regarding the product’s sugar content.
1.
How many soda cases were affected?
More than 19,000 cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar have been recalled. The recall affects 12-ounce aluminum cans packaged and sold in 12-pack and 24-pack carton cases, according to an FDA warning report and WRAL.
What was the official product recall notice?
Impacted cases include those with the product code XXXXRS05165 and a best-by date of Feb. 16, 2026.
According to the report, the official recall notice states the product labeled as zero sugar contains packed sugar.
The original recall date was May 23.
2.
Which states received the affected products?
The Dr. Pepper Zero products were shipped to stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Affected products can be returned to the store of purchase for a refund or given to people who can drink regular soda, per WRAL.
3.
The products are classified as a Class II recall
The FDA typically assigns a recall classification (Class I, II or III) on recalled products.
According to the federal agency, “Class II is a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”