Where did the affected tomatoes come from?

The FDA announced the first of two tomato recalls on May 2 for potential salmonella contamination. Williams Farms Repack LLC, based in Lodge, South Carolina, said the affected tomatoes were packaged and sold under the H&C Farms label to wholesalers and distributors between April 23 and 28, according to a news release and USA Today.

Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are the three states in which the companies distributed the recalled produce items.

Consumers were advised not to eat the tomatoes and to either return them to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of the product.