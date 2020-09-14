Dr. Umar Johnson weighed in on the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, and his comments are causing an uproar on Black Twitter. Dr. Umar’s warnings against a Harris victory and his repetition of Republican conspiracy theories are rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.
Dr. Umar backs up Trump, repeats election lies
In an excerpt from a longer interview with The Art of Dialogue that was posted on social media, Dr. Umar said that he believed that Donald Trump is “popular” and a “nationalist” and that he “is looking out for the best interest of America” while Democrats are “looking out for the best interest of the global elites.” Dr. Umar argued that Trump is actually the front-runner in the current election despite polls that do not reflect that. He then asked rhetorically “are they willing to cheat Trump out of the election and risk a full-scale revolt by poor white America?” He also said, “I believe he beat Joe Biden but got cheated” in 2020; in reality, Biden received 7 million more votes than Trump and won the Electoral College 306-232.
Dr. Umar says Donald Trump was cheated and believes he actually beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, warning that there will be a civil war if Donald Trump is cheated again, leading to Kamala Harris becoming the next president.
Black Twitter wasn’t having it
Although a number of Trump supporters approved of Dr. Umar’s comments, much of Black Twitter wasn’t having it. Television writer and producer Cheo Hodari Coker called “bulls**t” on the comments about the 2020 election.
Such bullshit. Biden won fair and square. Popular and electoral. I don’t understand people who thrive on chaos. https://t.co/2xfbl77MzH
Another retweet criticized Dr. Umar as “a chaos agent who wraps his misinformation in pro-Black sentiment because he (correctly) assumes that a lot of you are dumb enough to fall for it.”
Not-so-friendly reminder that Dr. Umar — funny and meme-able as he might be — is a chaos agent who wraps his misinformation in pro-Black sentiment because he (correctly) assumes that a lot of you are dumb enough to fall for it. https://t.co/m6Y6Hun5PY
Another commenter tweeted, “This just speaks to the fact that no matter how “pro black” these dudes are, it stops at Black women.”
This just speaks to the fact that no matter how “pro black” these dudes are, it stops at Black women. All the pro black stuff just dissipates when it comes to Black women. Just waiting for them half white babies of his to pop out! https://t.co/KY30aLlRtD
And at least one person focused on Dr. Umar’s fashion choice, saying that “spewing this nonsense with a Malcolm X shirt on is absolutely hilarious.”
Before I finally block this account I just have to say that spewing this nonsense with a Malcolm X shirt on is absolutely hilarious 😂 https://t.co/MXbPTMEIb8
Dr. Umar’s past presidential comments
This is not the first time Dr. Umar has backed Trump or criticized the Harris campaign. During an appearance on the Breakfast Club, he supported Trump’s controversial remarks about immigrants living in the U.S. illegally taking “Black jobs.” He has also claimed that the Harris campaign offered him $10,000 for an interview with the vice president and accused celebrities such as Rickey Smiley and Steve Harvey of being paid for their support for Harris. Harvey denied the accusation, saying that he was backing Harris “free of charge.”
“I want this country to be in her hands as opposed to Donald Trump’s hand,” Harvey said, noting that comedians such as Smiley and D.L. Hughley agree with him.
Steve Harvey responds to Dr. Umar, who claims he and Rickey Smiley are getting paid to endorse Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
(🎥 The Steve Harvey Morning Show) pic.twitter.com/n6mW4pBMHq
With only a few weeks before Election Day, and with early voting already underway in many states, the Black vote will be important in deciding the outcome of this election. As such, controversial voices like Dr. Umar to continue to chime in concerning the presidential race, and look out for Black Twitter to make its voice known.