Black Twitter wasn’t having it

Although a number of Trump supporters approved of Dr. Umar’s comments, much of Black Twitter wasn’t having it. Television writer and producer Cheo Hodari Coker called “bulls**t” on the comments about the 2020 election.

Such bullshit. Biden won fair and square. Popular and electoral. I don’t understand people who thrive on chaos. https://t.co/2xfbl77MzH — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 7, 2024

Another retweet criticized Dr. Umar as “a chaos agent who wraps his misinformation in pro-Black sentiment because he (correctly) assumes that a lot of you are dumb enough to fall for it.”

Not-so-friendly reminder that Dr. Umar — funny and meme-able as he might be — is a chaos agent who wraps his misinformation in pro-Black sentiment because he (correctly) assumes that a lot of you are dumb enough to fall for it. https://t.co/m6Y6Hun5PY — Ronse Esangbedo (@Ronse325) October 8, 2024

Another commenter tweeted, “This just speaks to the fact that no matter how “pro black” these dudes are, it stops at Black women.”

This just speaks to the fact that no matter how “pro black” these dudes are, it stops at Black women. All the pro black stuff just dissipates when it comes to Black women. Just waiting for them half white babies of his to pop out! https://t.co/KY30aLlRtD — Pusha Quii (@QuiaTarantino) October 7, 2024

And at least one person focused on Dr. Umar’s fashion choice, saying that “spewing this nonsense with a Malcolm X shirt on is absolutely hilarious.”