Dream Con is taking place in Houston with Megan Thee Stallion as a headliner. Megan loves anime and Japanese culture, even incorporating it into her music and videos for songs like “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, “BOA,” “Otaku Hot Girl,” “Hiss,” “Opposite Day” and “Neva Play.” However, Dream Con’s Instagram followers are calling out the convention after noticing that its social media team liked comments that negatively targeted Megan in relation to Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion joining Dream Con 2025 excites fans

Dream Con will take place in Houston from May 30 to June 1. On May 20, the premier Black-owned entertainment convention, founded by RDCWorld, announced that Megan would appear at this year’s event. According to organizers, those planning to attend continuously requested that an invitation be extended to the Houston Hottie.

“Ever since we announced that Dream Con was coming to Houston, fans have been asking for Meg to be part of it, and we heard them loud and clear,” RDCWorld said in a written statement, according to Chron.com.

Megan is set to host an engaging panel exploring storytelling, community and building authentic brands, including a playful cosplay moment for fans. Her tequila brand Chicas Divertidas will be featured throughout the weekend with curated cocktail experiences for attendees 21 and older. Megan is also expected to appear at one of the late-night events, enhancing the convention’s nightlife lineup with her star power.

“THEE MOMENT is finally here 👀🔥 We are honored to welcome the one & only MEGAN THEE STALLION to Dream Con 2025! Grammy-winning artist, successful entrepreneur & proud Houston native, @theestallion is bringing her Hot Girl Energy front & center,” part of Dream Con’s Instagram caption read.

The news was met with a mix of emotions, mainly with praise.

“Let’s show Megan the love and support she deserves and please yall let’s have some decorum,” one person wrote.

“Omfg I just fell to the floor,” someone else said.

“I’m so happy I’m going this year 🥲🥲,” another commented.

Dream Con issues apology to Megan Thee Stallion after liking posts supporting Tory Lanez

Things went downhill shortly after when Dream Con’s followers noticed the account had been liking posts pertaining to Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan on July 12, 2020. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in 2022. The posts that were liked by Dream Con’s social media team suggested that Lanez may be innocent.

Hey so who runs the official Dreamcon account and is liking the Tory Lanez comments I just wanna know 😀 pic.twitter.com/5nbupyOcR3 — Joyce 🔜Momo/Dream ‘25 (@Etrouse) May 20, 2025

Megan responded to the hearsay via an Instagram post: “At what point are y’all gonna stop making me have to re-live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and y’all FANS gonna stop lying? Like, how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY??” One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I as shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?! I’m sick of this s**t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!”

In response to the criticism for interacting with shady comments aimed at Megan, Dream Con released a statement on its Instagram story and X, formerly Twitter.

“We love and support Megan Thee Stallion. We’re deeply sorry for the recent activity on our social media platforms that involved liking and engaging with negative comments directed at her,” the statement read in part.

“Moving forward, we are implementing stricter oversight for our social media team to uphold the standards of respect that everyone in our community deserves and to ensure this never happens again,” it added.