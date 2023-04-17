Tory Lanez, who’s serving a 10-year prison sentence over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, has been stabbed at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, California.

TMZ reported that the 32-year-old rapper was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield.

Are Tory Lanez’s injuries life-threatening?

As TMZ reported, multiple sources, including law enforcement, confirmed that Lanez was stabbed by another inmate on Monday morning. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Megan Thee Stallion recently accused Tory Lanez of cyberstalking behind bars

Megan also accused him of paying blogger Milagro Gramz to publicly smear her name. Megan ended up filing a lawsuit against Gramz, who allegedly shared deepfake pornography images of her.

According to Billboard, Judge Cecilia Altonaga denied Gramz’s request dismiss the case in February 2025, stating the following: “Plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation. That is more than enough to [deny the motion to dismiss].”

The judge’s ruling means that Megan’s can move forward with her case.

In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison

In the summer of 2023, Lanez was found guilty of all three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

“The jury got it right,” Alex Spiro, Megan’s attorney, told CBS News after the verdict. “I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

During the high-profile trial, Megan testified that Lanez fired the gun toward her feet and yelled for her to dance while she was exiting an SUV they rode in after leaving a party thrown by Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020.

In her April 2024 cover story for Women’s Health, Megan reflected on the traumatic experience and how she handled it all in private.

“Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans,” Megan said at the time. “I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers. I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”