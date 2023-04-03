Justin Bieber is “standing on business” with Swag, his seventh studio album that dropped on Friday. Some familiar voices are featured on the project, but one surprise contributor has left fans doing a double take.

The 21-track album features high-profile collaborations with Sexyy Red, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, Gunna, Dijon and Marvin Winans. Bieber co-produced the record with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and others.

One guest feature, comedian and influencer Druski, emerged in three interludes with the Canadian-born singer: “Soulful,” Therapy Session” and “Standing on Business.”

In “Standing on Business,” Bieber addresses his now-viral paparazzi incident outside Soho House in Los Angeles on June 13. “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business,” the 31-year-old said at the time. The moment quickly circulated on social media, and the pair discussed it on the track.

What did Druski say about Bieber in “Soulful”?

It wasn’t until “Soulful” that fans on social media were surprised after Druski praised Bieber for his work on the album and that he had a “Black soul.”

“Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin. I promise you, man,” the comedian said in the interlude, to which Bieber responded, “Thank you.”

One Reddit user started a thread about Druski’s surprising remark, prompting others to chime in and criticize the “Black soul” comment as “racist” and “cringe.” Some users also found it strange that Bieber chose to include the moment on the album.

“Wait Justin included this on his album, like an individual track? This is so corny for both of them,” one user said.

“The black community would very much so like for justin bieber and all his black friends he pays to give him a hall pass to leave us alone. we’ve been done ever since “one less lonely n—-” the door is shut,” another user wrote.

“This desperate-for-white-validation behavior needs to stop. justin bieber does not have a black soul 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ neither do gingers, for that matter,” a third user shared.

X users speak out about Druski’s appearances on the album

Druski’s appearance on the album also sparked reactions on X, formerly Twitter, with users weighing in on the platform.

Tf is druski doing on Justin Bieber's album?? pic.twitter.com/rLUnr6MYov — Offset🖕 (@72_offset) July 11, 2025

why am i seeing Druski on the album 3 times 🤧 is Justin Bieber signed to Coulda Been Records? — adzz シ🇵🇸🍉🫀 (@adzz_s) July 11, 2025

Druski said your outside is white but “inside you black”

And Justin bieber said “thank you thank you🥹”



I’m screaminjdjskfh pic.twitter.com/mpVdPpyY7j — sexxyblu (@Indigoldenn) July 11, 2025

druski to justin on soulful pic.twitter.com/9yEba6Fhv7 — ą ʑ ų Ɩ ą 𐚁 (@azulademiee) July 11, 2025