Druski is headed to the big screen and teaming up with Kenya Barris for an upcoming film based on one of his shorts.

The popular social media comedian is set to star in a feature film based on his comedic short The Diggers. Druski will produce via his 4lifers Entertainment. Barris is also helping to develop the film and will produce via Khalabo Ink Society.

What to know about ‘The Diggers’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the short The Diggers premiered last week on social media and featured Shane Gillis, Navv Green, Theo Von and BenDaDonnn.

Like the short, the feature film will follow Druski’s character, Brandon Digger, who inherits his late father’s funeral home. The film is described as being “an old-school buddy comedy.”

Will Shane Gillis or Theo Von appear in ‘The Diggers’?

It’s unknown at this time if Von or Gillis will reprise their roles for the feature film version.

This wouldn’t be the first time Druski has worked with Barris. Druski recurred on grown-ish as Brock, one of the cast members of the show’s final season. Druski has also starred in the Peacock original film Praise This starring Chloe Bailey, and hosted his own YouTube reality competition Coulda Been Love.