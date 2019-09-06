EA Sports teased its fans on Monday with a hint about the possible come back of its popular college basketball video game series, which was discontinued in 2009.

“Bring the Madness back. Let’s run it back,” EA Sports tweeted.

Extra Points reporter Matt Brown has announced that EA Sports is planning to bring back the college basketball video game in 2028. Brown also reported that the game will be titled “EA Sports College Basketball.” Brown said some of the details were revealed on June 26 when the College Licensing Company (CLC) sent a memo sent to college conference offices. The CLC, according to Brown, sent a proposal to bring back the franchise.

Why did EA Sports discontinue its college basketball video game franchise?

EA Sports’ college basketball video game, which was popular in the 1990s and 2000s, ended in 2009 due to issues involving the use of student-athletes’ likeness. At that time, some college athletes and their supporters expressed concerns about their likeness being used without their permission. The athletes also remained uncompensated at that time because the NCAA didn’t allow them to receive gifts or get compensation from brands.

However, with the development of NIL in recent years, the NCAA has now determined that “student-athletes have the opportunity to receive compensation from third parties.” As a result, EA Sports may be able to avoid the hurdles it faced in the past.

The latest news about the basketball game comes after EA brought back EA Sports College Football last year.