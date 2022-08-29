Grammy-nominated artist Olu, also known as Johnny Venus from the eclectic hip-hop duo EarthGang, has always preached the value of inner peace and wellness. Since 2017, when he and his bandmate, WowGr8 (Doctur Dot), joined Dreamville Records, they have used their music and platform to explore relatable themes of society and self, the conflict between tradition and modernity, religion and enlightenment, and music and manhood.
Outside of EarthGang, Olu has continued his mission to help the masses understand the importance of building and supporting a relationship with oneself.
His newly launched health and wellness brand, COMPXSS, aims to provide people access to practices that allow them to thrive in mind, body, and spirit through music, movement, mindfulness and community engagement.
With COMPXSS, Olu has merged mental and physical health with hip-hop by presenting live and virtual sessions at some of the industry’s largest events.
Blavity recently spoke with Olu about the inspiration behind COMPXSS and how his mission, whether through music or meditation, is to remind people that balance and inner peace are the foundations of life.
What inspired you to launch COMPXSS?
I was inspired to launch COMPXSS after going through several unpleasant experiences. My inner peace was fading and my relationships, my purpose, and my connection with the creator were all suffering. The world can be chaotic at times, especially with the advent of social media and the need for constant validation, connection and activity. We can easily become lost without balance, grounding, joy, and healthy practices and interactions. I got tired of suffering and watching my suffering affect the people I loved. So, I decided to change myself and begin healing myself. In doing so, I created something that will add to our society and provide healing for many generations.
What are some of the pillars/practices you introduce people to with COMPXSS?
Self-awareness, Community, self-forgiveness, physical activity, kindness, and purposeful living are all priceless components of a healthy lifestyle. They give us the ability to love, produce, create wealth in all forms, and sustain ourselves through life’s challenges. I want people to develop their menu of what works for them. Creating a peaceful space, whether in person or online, where we can rest and reset is necessary.
You underwent a vigorous 200-hour training in Bali to learn and become certified in yoga’s true form and teachings. Can you provide details of your voyage and how it impacted you?
I went for 28 days; 21 were spent at the Yoga East West teacher training program. We studied and practiced yoga, ayurvedic medicine, anatomy, and meditation from 7 am – 7 pm. We learned that yoga is more than stretching; it’s a lifestyle that demands you be conscious of your connection to the creator and others. We ate mostly vegan or some fish protein meals. There was a group of 17 of us from all across the world. We came together as a family. We allowed each other the space to drop the weight of the world and truly take care of ourselves and our spirits without the worries of mundane life (bills, work, social media, partying, striving for success.) The Western world has been out of balance for a while. We rarely pause to live and experience just life itself. And when we do, we fill those times up with partying, drinking, splurging, etc. In Bali, I was able to connect with myself like never before. I needed some profound healing. Healing of what society said I was supposed to be as a black man, artist, and American. I needed to heal from my unhealthy patterns and from my childhood experiences, which shaped so much of my unconscious actions. It was the best investment I’ve ever made. We all deserve this. Most people are raised in the constructs of what we think society is. Western society has failed to acknowledge the beauty of the spiritual world and the divine’s beauty. It’s all materialistic. That imbalance is what causes so much anxiety, greed, disease, fear, etc.
Several hip-hop artists have begun incorporating mental and spiritual wellness practices into their lives and daily routines. Why do you think there has been such an increase in artists embracing these practices and being vocal about it?
As an artist, your immediate environment can become susceptible to many influences. People’s opinions of you, alcohol, drugs, people wanting to use you, irregular work schedules, the constant pressure to produce all the time. It can become a stressful existence. It’s very similar to an entrepreneur’s experience because that’s what we essentially are. You need a North Star to direct you when you are in different seasons or different phases of your journey. Spiritual practices have always been frowned upon in the Western world because it’s easy to control someone when you cut off their connection to the creator. We become robots, mice caught in the rat race, and our humanity; our spirits slowly die because we aren’t seeing our life force divinely utilized as we were born to be. In other cases, we compare it to someone else’s path, bank account, or measure of success. But you don’t know what they did to obtain that, and you don’t know if they are even happy with these trophies.
How have those practices personally benefited you as an artist and a person?
I’ve grown to become more loving in everything I do. My heart was closed, causing my blessings to dry up because, from the heart, all things flow. I approach my artistry and business from the perspective of positively generating human capital. We are divine beings who have thrived for many years. We are entering a crossroads where we are challenged to believe in humanity, our divine and our material potential. I can sense and rest when I notice myself becoming overwhelmed. I’m very keen on the environments I enter into. I have walked into my manhood as a protector, provider, leader, student, and powerful, calm, and patient man. I am more balanced in focusing my energy on the business and also as a loving nurturer. I don’t feel slavishly attached to showing and hiding behind material success. I focused on cultivating meaningful relationships. I have a foundation of friends and family, teachers, and my connection with God, which I can call upon at any time. It makes the “turn up” so much more satisfying, lol.
Do you practice any specific rituals before you write a song or go in the booth that opens your mind or helps you become more in tune with your artistry?
I don’t have any specific rituals before recording per se. Sometimes, I may pray before I enter a session. I like to take walks and spend time outside. Motion, for me, gets my creative juices flowing. I do have a daily routine that helps bring structure to my days. I wake up meditate, pray, work out, read, and then begin my day. It fills me with so much gratitude. Plus, my days are crazy. I don’t want people to think every second of my day is filled with love and light. I’m a Black man from Atlanta, GA, who lives his purpose across the world. It’s exciting, challenging, fun and can be chaotic. But you need that balance.
What can someone expect when they attend a COMPXSS event?
They can expect to be invited into a deeper relationship with themselves. We want to have fun, laugh, enjoy, explore, and challenge our limits. Healing is about exploration, going into the unknown and finding ourselves wherever we are. COMPXSS events are designed to create community, break stigmas, and connect cultures, giving people the tools to find their way in life.
Several of your meetups are outside. Is that intentional? Does the outdoors impact the work you do with others?
Yes, that is extremely intentional. We must always be living outside. Each class of mine in Bali was outside. Before we began creating skyscrapers and modern homes, we lived with nature. People love going on vacation because it reminds them of life before we agreed to spend 60-70% of our lives in boxes and cars. We’re made of natural substances. So, water, fresh air, grass, rain; all those things tap us into generations of sensations.
This year, you’ve introduced COMPXSS to entertainment and music-centered audiences at several events and concerts. What were those experiences like?
The people who came really left feeling uplifted and revitalized. I believe in making and cherishing the beauty of divine moments. We could be dancing, turning up on the mats, sweating it out, or eating delicious food afterward. These experiences are the essence of life. These are moments of the journey we share, and I want to make them as potent, ecstatic, and fulfilling as possible.