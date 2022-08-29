Grammy-nominated artist Olu, also known as Johnny Venus from the eclectic hip-hop duo EarthGang, has always preached the value of inner peace and wellness. Since 2017, when he and his bandmate, WowGr8 (Doctur Dot), joined Dreamville Records, they have used their music and platform to explore relatable themes of society and self, the conflict between tradition and modernity, religion and enlightenment, and music and manhood.

Outside of EarthGang, Olu has continued his mission to help the masses understand the importance of building and supporting a relationship with oneself.

His newly launched health and wellness brand, COMPXSS, aims to provide people access to practices that allow them to thrive in mind, body, and spirit through music, movement, mindfulness and community engagement.

With COMPXSS, Olu has merged mental and physical health with hip-hop by presenting live and virtual sessions at some of the industry’s largest events.

Blavity recently spoke with Olu about the inspiration behind COMPXSS and how his mission, whether through music or meditation, is to remind people that balance and inner peace are the foundations of life.