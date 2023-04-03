On Ebay, iPhones and Android phones are being sold for prices up to $10,000, including an iPhone 13 Pro. On the platform, an iPhone 14 Pro Max is being listed for $3,500, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $12,000 and a OnePlus 8 5G for $2,500, according to Fast Company.

After TikTok went dark on Jan. 19, service was restored in the following days for those who didn’t delete the app from their phone. It was restored after President Donald Trump paused the ban for 75 days. As the ban was voted by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court, it is unclear whether executive action is legal. It is also why Apple and Google did not restore the app’s availability.