Crump said the shooting of Pouncy, who is now recovering from the bullets wounds and mental trauma, is similar to the case of Breonna Taylor.

“It is heartbreaking that this tragedy, reminiscent of the shooting that caused Breonna Taylor’s death, happened at all,” Crump said in a statement to Newsone.

The attorney is demanding for police to release unedited footage from the shooting of Pouncy.

“Our communities deserve to have full faith that law enforcement officers will not shoot us based on their own instinct or fear, but rather will rely on training and learned skills to protect the public and themselves from unnecessary harm,” Crump said.