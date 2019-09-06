August Egg Company is recalling 1.7 million brown cage-free and certified organic brown eggs due to possible Salmonella contamination. According to Newsweek, the company issued the recall on Friday after distributing the eggs to several major grocery chains earlier this year.

“It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens,” August Egg Company said in a statement, per Newsweek. “Our internal food safety team is also conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring. We are committed to addressing this matter fully and implementing all necessary corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again.”

Where were the recalled eggs sold?

The recalled products were sold at major grocery stores including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raley’s, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs. In California and Nevada, the eggs were distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15, with sell-by dates ranging from March 4 to June 4, 2025.

Eggs were also distributed in Washington, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana, and Illinois, labeled with sell-by dates from March 4 to June 19, per The Guardian.

How many people have gotten sick?

So far, 79 people have become ill due to the Salmonella outbreak, and 21 of them have been hospitalized, The Guardian reported. According to the CDC, Salmonella causes roughly 1.35 million infections in the U.S. every year.

What should you do if you bought the eggs?

Customers can call August Egg Company at 1-800-710-2554 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT. They can also return the eggs to the store where they made the purchase for a refund.

