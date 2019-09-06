WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the second premium live event of the year, which takes place on Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. During the much-anticipated event, fans will find out if Cody Rhodes will become The Rock’s Corporate Champion, Forbes reported.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Saturday night’s men’s Elimination Chamber match will feature a stacked lineup:

John Cena vs Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest vs CM Punk vs Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Meanwhile, the women’s Elimination Chamber match will showcase:

Bayley vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez.

Additional Matches

Unsanctioned match: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn.

Tag team match: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Potential Surprises and Storylines

While fans are still waiting to see if Cody Rhodes will align with The Rock and The Bloodline, that answer may not come until WrestleMania 41 instead of Elimination Chamber.

Additionally, there is speculation about the possible WWE debut of Hikuleo on Saturday night. Some fans expect him to be a part of The Bloodline storyline, adding another layer to the ongoing drama.

Another major storyline to watch is the potential involvement of Jade Cargill, who could make an appearance at Elimination Chamber. If she does, WWE viewers might witness the setup of a pivotal WrestleMania feud in the women’s division—with a potential Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill matchup being particularly enticing.

Where to Watch

Saturday’s premium live event will stream on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET. The winners of both the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches in Toronto will advance to WrestleMania 41, where they will compete for world championships, CBS Sports reported.