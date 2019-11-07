Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo marked a significant achievement in her career on Tuesday as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was a big moment for Pompeo and two of her three children, 15-year-old Stella and 8-year-old Eli, who made a rare public appearance to celebrate their mother.

Pompeo posed with family for pictures and shouted out daughter Sienna

According to People, Stella and Eli, along with Pompeo’s husband, Chris Ivery, were by the actor’s side as she received her star. Stella looked all grown up in a black-and-white polka dot dress, white heels and a white clutch, while Eli was dapper-meets-cool in a navy suit and a white T-shirt.

Ivery opted for grey pants, a grey vest and a white collared short-sleeve shirt, and Pompeo looked like the belle of the ball in a salmon turtleneck top and black skirt with a fiery design, E! News reported.

The only person missing from Pompeo’s entourage was her and Ivery’s middle daughter, Sienna. Pompeo made a point to tell photographers to give the 10-year-old a special shoutout.

She was heard telling them, “Everybody say Sienna because she’s not here!”

While giving her speech, Pompeo shouted out her children for their ongoing support of her.

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you Stella. I love you Eli,” she said.

Pompeo thanks Shonda Rhimes for allowing “me to have a career”

Pompeo didn’t just thank family during her speech. She also thanked Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for her influence on her success as an actor and mother.

“Shonda allowed me to have a career,” she said, “and get paid and be a mother.”

Rhimes spoke at the ceremony and shared that she feels just as privileged to have worked with the Good American Family star.

“Meredith Grey is who the world sees when they see Ellen’s face, and Ellen wears Meredith Grey quite well,” she said. “But for all the Meredith we see, for those of us who have the honor of knowing her, the person we see is Ellen and that is the most important role she can play. She’s at her best when she’s simply herself.”

Debbie Allen tells Pompeo to return to Grey’s Anatomy

Debbie Allen, one of Pompeo’s former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars, used the ceremony to ask the actor to return to the show full-time, Entertainment Weekly reported. Pompeo left the show in a full-time capacity in 2022 to pursue other projects, though she still narrates every episode and still serves as an executive producer.

“We let her out to go do that other show,” Allen said playfully at the ceremony. “Okay, Ms. Thing. Are you okay now? You did that. Now bring your butt back home.”

Allen went on to underscore Pompeo’s role in the show’s success.

“Grey’s Anatomy is strong because of you,” she said. “We are strong because of you. I am standing here because of you. And certainly, Ms. Shonda Rhimes. We love you.”

Pompeo will continue serving as an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy and perform voiceovers for every episode. She has also been contracted to appear in Season 22 for seven episodes.