Gray, 31, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery after an alleged altercation with a private citizen Friday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He was arrested Sunday and has since been released from jail.

Chesapeake police stated that they did not arrest Gray and that a private citizen took the charge out.

According to Virginia law, private citizens can bypass the police and file complaints with the magistrate’s office regarding misdemeanor cases.