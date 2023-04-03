Bryshere Gray, known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on Fox’s popular television series Empire, faces criminal charges in Chesapeake, Virginia, following an incident with one of his associates.
Gray, 31, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery after an alleged altercation with a private citizen Friday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He was arrested Sunday and has since been released from jail.
Chesapeake police stated that they did not arrest Gray and that a private citizen took the charge out.
According to Virginia law, private citizens can bypass the police and file complaints with the magistrate’s office regarding misdemeanor cases.
‘I am trying to save your life’
The victim was identified as one of Gray’s associates, Dustin Wilkins, who also goes by the name Chosen Wilkins, according to court documents obtained by WAVY.
Wilkins said Gray charged at him from behind a car during an argument Friday afternoon at Homewood Suites.
“As I was explaining to him that he can’t just leave without paying adding you have enough problems…I am trying to save your life. He then charged towards me from around the car. Charged into me with his shoulder…and fighting me as I was recording the incident over the phone…a blunt blow into me and punching me,” Wilkins said in the misdemeanor arrest warrant, per WAVY.
Wilkins said Gray has mental health issues
Wilkins then told the outlet that Gray lives with mental health issues.
“Something took place in a mental health aspect. I can not disclose what happened, I can not disclose the details of that,” Wilkins said, per WAVY. “All I can tell you is Bryshere is a friend, he’s like my brother. He is just someone who is dealing with some very interesting mental health issues.”
Wilkins also confirmed that he was responsible for bonding Gray out of jail.
“Bryshere doesn’t need to be in jail. He wouldn’t survive in jail. He needs mental help,” he said.
Gray had past assault charges
Gray has faced criminal charges in the past. In July 2020, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Blavity.
He is expected in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, Fox 8 reported.