Brazilian soccer star Endrick debuted as Real Madrid’s latest transfer at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, nearly a year after initially signing from Palmeiras in his homeland.

According to The New York Times, Endrick signed with the club for €35 million (approximately $38 million) in December 2022 when he was 16. However, due to Spain’s regulations, he could not officially join the team until his 18th birthday on July 21, 2024.

The forward was unveiled before 60,000 fans, with some of his loved ones, along with agents and executives, seated in the front row to capture every moment. Endrick appeared emotional and held back tears, overwhelmed by the realization that he was finally playing for the team he had loved since childhood.