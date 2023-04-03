Brazilian soccer star Endrick debuted as Real Madrid’s latest transfer at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, nearly a year after initially signing from Palmeiras in his homeland.
According to The New York Times, Endrick signed with the club for €35 million (approximately $38 million) in December 2022 when he was 16. However, due to Spain’s regulations, he could not officially join the team until his 18th birthday on July 21, 2024.
The forward was unveiled before 60,000 fans, with some of his loved ones, along with agents and executives, seated in the front row to capture every moment. Endrick appeared emotional and held back tears, overwhelmed by the realization that he was finally playing for the team he had loved since childhood.
View this post on Instagram
“This is crazy,” ESPN reported Endrick said. “I am so happy, since I was a kid I have always been a Madrid fan and now I am going to play for Madrid.”
He continued, “I am here, I am going to play, I am so happy, my family are as well. I don’t have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today it is a reality.
“I am grateful to everyone. Now we are going to sing a chant together, I am sure you will all sing with me: Three, two, one… ‘Hala Madrid,'” Endrick added.
During his emotional speech, he admitted that he hadn’t expected to be in front of thousands of people in a packed stadium.
“I won’t lie, I did not expect all this, so many people,” he shared.
View this post on Instagram
Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, attended the event and welcomed the young star to the club.
Endrick played for Brazil in this year’s Copa América, where he helped defeat Uruguay in the quarterfinals. Sources told ESPN that he did not expect to join Real Madrid during the team’s pre-season tour of the United States later this month.
They will face Mallorca in the inaugural game of the new La Liga season on August 18, with Endrick wearing the No. 16 as he competes against his former Brazilian teammates.