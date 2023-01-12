The 2024 American Black Film Festival is giving fans a look at its official narrative and documentary features lineup. The festival, as always, takes place in Miami Beach June 12-16. For online viewers, check in at ABFF PLAY June 17-24 to learn more about emerging filmmakers.
This year, narrative features include stars, directors and producers like Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jussie Smollett, Vivica A. Fox, Mona Scott-Young, Ben Crump, Akili McDowell, Coke Daniels, La La Anthony, Quavo, Wes Miller, NLE Choppa, Tabitha “Dreamdoll” Robinson.
One of the highlights of the lineup includes Luther: Never Too Much, the documentary about the legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross. The documentary is directed by Dawn Porter and produced by Jamie Foxx. Other prominent producers and directors showcasing documentary work this season includes Quincy Jones, Debbie Allen and Eric “Ptah” Herbert.
Here’s the full rundown of the narrative and documentary features set to screen (descriptions courtesy of the ABFF):
NARRATIVE FEATURES (U.S. & International)
A competitive section for U.S. and international feature-length films directed by and/or
both written and produced by persons of African descent. Films in this category are eligible to be nominated to compete for the following Jury Awards – Best Actor (presented by Ally Financial, $2500 cash prize), Best Director (presented by Cadillac, $5000 cash prize), and Best Narrative Feature (presented by Walmart, $2500 cash prize). The following films represent the 2024 official selections in the Narrative Features category:
Albany Road
On her way to the most important meeting of her career, severe weather forces a New York executive to share a rental car with her former nemesis, her ex-fiancé’s mother, only to discover that the mother is hiding a major secret.
USA | 135 min
Director: Christine Swanson
Writer: Christine Swanson
Producer: Michael Swanson
Cast: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lisa Arrindell, Gary Dourdan, Joe Holt, Rachel Nicks
Black Heat *World Premiere
One night, two parents, out of options, infiltrate a top-level dealer and pimp’s apartment complex to rescue their teenage daughter.
USA | 93 min
Director: Wes Miller
Writer: Wes Miller
Producer: Andrew van den Houte, Wes Miller
Cast: Jason Mitchell, Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson, NLE Choppa
Body of Water *USA Premiere
Sometimes you have to take justice into your own hands.
USA | 103 min
Director: Terrisha Kearse
Writer: Steve Fauquier, David Wendell Boykins, Terrisha Kearse, Mico Ramos
Producer: Tara Carbajal, Terrisha Kearse, Keita Don Azu, Seven Bailey, Amber Bolden
Cast: David Wendell Boykins, Dallas Schaefer, Kiya Roberts, Derek S. Orr, Kimberly Bailey
Drip Like Coffee *World Premiere
An unexpected romance evolves between two Brooklyn baristas, Kali, an aspiring coffee professional, and Mel, a budding photographer
USA | 86 min
Director: Anaiis Cisco
Writer: Anaiis Cisco
Producer: Anaiis Cisco, Ryan Rivard, Mary Pena, Kathryn Boyd-Batstone
Cast: Iman Artwell Freeman, Kashanie Lagrotta Butler, Ralphy Lopez
Freedom Hair
Based on the inspiring, true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women decides to start a hair braiding business and must overcome obstacles imposed by a powerful cartel and the state of Mississippi.
USA | 99 min
Director: Dianne Houston
Writer: Dianne Houston
Producer: Stacey Parks, Lana Link, Rob Pfaltzgraff
Cast: Simona Brown, Jeremie Harris, Sophia Bush, and Erica Taze
He Looked Like A Postcard *World Premiere
A poet balancing single motherhood returns to her hometown to rebuild her life and finds love and so much more after receiving a magical postcard under her door.
USA | 97 min
Director: Qasim Basir
Writer: jessica Care moore
Producer: jessica Care moore, Lasana Hotep, Gingi Rochelle
Cast: jessica Care moore, Tobias Truvillion, Jaden Anthony Moore, Nicci Gilbert, Donnell Rawlings, Omar Regan
Peripheral *World Premiere
A woman’s husband goes missing soon after moving into their new home, but strange and paranormal events start to occur upon his return.
USA | 88 min
Director: Sulayman Tahir
Writer: Sulayman Tahir, Jordan Tortorello
Producer: Jordan Tortorello, Dallas Hart, Chris Tortorello
Cast: Andria B. Langston, Patrick Walker, Patricia Mizen, D’Kia Anderson, Sami Tortorello
Swoon *World Premiere
A woman wakes tied to a bed, and her captor tries to manipulate her into believing they are a couple.
USA | 83 min
Director: Byron Manuel
Writer: Byron Manuel
Producer: Byron Manuel, Ryan Rojas, JP Ouellette, Cash Oliver, Franco Tavera, George Wriighster, Cameron Duncan, Lily Terrazas, Raul Terrazas, Kassandra Lee Diaz, Rich Morrow.
Cast: Kassandra Lee Diaz, DeRon Cash, Rich Morrow, Efrangeliz Medina, Dean Wil, Herbert Morales, Del Harrison.
The Final Play *USA Premiere
A retired pro basketball player seeks true love and a new beginning, but past traumas threaten his happiness.
USA | 108 min
Director: Tailiah Breon
Writer: Jeremy Pargo, Barshea Lowery
Producer: Jeremy Pargo, Valentina Barton, Tailiah Breon, Ernestine Morrison Johnson
Cast: Jeremy Pargo, Hazel Renee, Jerod Haynes, Navv Greene, Vanessa D. Fant, Brea Joy
The Lost Holliday *World Premiere
After losing her estranged son, Cassandra must deal with grief and guilt while getting to know her son’s daughter and husband, who she knew nothing about.
USA | 96 min
Director: Jussie Smollett
Writer: Jerrell Chesney & Jussie Smollett
Producer: Jussie Smollett, Mona Scott-Young, Tressa Smallwood, Tom Wilson, Joe “Jody” Williams, Janet Smollett, Eddie Mac, Stephanie Gayle, Jerrell Chesney, Anthony Smallwood, Sheila Legette and Vivica A. Fox
Cast: Vivica A. Fox, Jussie Smollett, Jabari Redd, Marquise Vilsón, Brittany S. Hall, Miriam A. Hyman, Londyn Carter, Memphis Cade, Gina Belafonte, Leslie D. Baker
The Odds *World Premiere
A young man stumbles into good fortune but it attracts the wrong attention.
NIGERIA | 93 min
Director: Kewa Oni
Writer: Kewa Oni
Producer: Seun Opabisi, Sean McNichol, Phiona Okunmu, Tunji Jamiu Shoyode
Cast: Molawa Davies, Osita Iheme, Gbemi Akinlade, Kelechi Udegbe
The Waterboyz *World Premiere
In the streets of ATL, two young men cross paths, one trying to make a legit living, the other trying to create mayhem and rule the streets.
USA | 89 min
Director: Coke Daniels
Writer: Coke Daniels
Producer: Coke Daniels, Errol Sadler, Dolapo Erinkitola, Cameron S Mitchell, Brian Sher, Coach K, Pee Thomas, Ben Crump, Tirrell D Whitley.
Cast: Akil McDowell, Alani “La La” Anthony, Quavo Omar Dorsey, Rockmond Dunbar
Young King *World Premiere
As Diondre Howell re-adjusts to civilian life and struggles to cope with the scars of the Iraq war, he increasingly becomes a threat to those he cares about the most – his family.
USA | 94 min
Director: Bryant T. Griffin
Writer: Bryant T. Griffin
Producer: Selena Leoni
Cast: Vince Washington, Tarra Riggs, Kirby Griffin, Vaughn Wilkinson, James Arthur Sims
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
A competitive section for nonfiction feature films directed by persons of African descent or centered on the culture and experiences of persons of African descent. Films in this category are eligible to be nominated to compete for the Jury Award for Best Documentary ($2500 cash prize). The following films represent the 2024 official selections in the Documentary Features category:
A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue *World Premiere
Former Charlottesville city council member Dr. Wes Bellamy’s impassioned activism reveals the tumultuous journey for racial justice sparked by the controversial removal of Confederate statues and leading to one of modern America’s most divisive conflicts.
USA | 63 min
Director: Eric W. Newman & Daniel B. Levin
Producer: Eric W. Newman, Daniel B. Levin & Daryl Davis
Cast: Dr. Wes Bellamy, Kristin Szakos, Eze Amos, Will Jones, Courtney Commander
Family Tree
In the American South, Black forest landowners fight to maintain their family legacy and create sustainable forests for generations to come.
USA | 97 min
Director: Jennifer MacArthur
Producer: Rupert Maconick
Cast: the Jefferies Family, the Williams Family, Sam Cook, Mavis Gragg, Alton Perry
It Takes A Village: An East Van Story *USA Premiere
The journey of two Ugandan brothers unfolds in East Vancouver highlighting the impact of community in empowering at-risk youth to triumph over adversity.
CANADA| 79 min
Director: Christopher Cho
Producer: Jonathan Mubanda, Christopher Cho, Stephanie Watt-Mubanda, David Mubanda, Wolfgang Klassen
Cast: Jonathan Mubanda, David Mubanda, Theresa Campbell
King Of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
A European filmmaker searches for the truth about her grandfather, the most famous Policy Kings of all times, who rose to the heights of financial and political prominence in Chicago in the ‘30s, despite discrimination.
FRANCE | 98 min
Director: Harriet Marin Jones
Producer: Harriet Marin Jones
Executive Producers: Quincy Jones, Debbie Allen
Cast: Quincy Jones, Nathan Thompson, Harriet Jones, Timuel Black
Luther: Never Too Much
Dawn Porter offers an in-depth look into the life and career of Luther Vandross as he overcomes personal and professional challenges to become one of the greatest vocalists of all time.
USA | 100 min
Director: Dawn Porter
Producer: Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Leah Smith
Executive Producers:
Cast: Fonzi Thornton, Robin Clark, Carlos Alomar, Danyel Smith, Jon Platt, Ava Cherry, Seveda Williams, Nile Rodgers, Valerie Simpson, Marcus Miller, Nat Adderly Jr., Jamie Foxx, Lisa Fischer, Kevin Owens, Richard Marx, Clive Davis, Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Max Szadek
Train: The Dick “Night Train” Lane Story *World Premiere
Trace the remarkable rise of Dick Night Train Lane, from the concrete fields of the 1920s to Madden Football stardom, as he transforms from being discarded in a trash can to earning a place in the Football Hall of Fame.
USA | 133 min
Director: Eric “Ptah” Herbert
Producer: Carlos Mendez, Jennifer Karsting, Richard Lane Jr, Richard Walker, Eric “Ptah” Herbert, Mack Tompkins, Andre Mitchell, Devin Mitchell
Executive Producers:
Cast: Eric Dickerson, Ray Lewis, Warren Moon, Dick Lebeau, Rod Woodson, Dick Butkus, Leigh Steinberg, Ct Fletcher, Guy Torry, Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, Henry Leverette
Who In The Hell Is Regina Jones? *World Premiere
Before Rolling Stone, there was Soul Newspaper. Behind Soul, there was Regina Jones. Against all odds, Regina blazed her own path, and at 80 has found herself again.
USA | 99 min
Director: Soraya Selene, Billy Miossi
Producer: Alissa Shapiro
Executive Producers:
Cast: Regina Jones, Matt Jones