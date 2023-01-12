Netflix has unveiled its official trailer for the upcoming science-fiction epic series 3 Body Problem, starring a cast including Jovan Adepo, Benedict Wong and more.

The streamer released the trailer during tech convention CES, with co-creator and executive producer Alexander Woo telling Netflix’s Tudum exclusively that he hopes the series can give fans of the novel the same feeling of reading the book.

“What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience, if not necessary the exact details, of the novel onto the screen,” he said. “What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species.”

At the beginning of the trailer, Wong’s character, intelligence officer Da Shi, investigating the mysterious deaths of 30 scientists. The deaths are just the beginning of unraveling the mysteries of who is in contact with the earth and the frighteningly large scope of control it has on all existence. Have you ever seen the universe flicker? You will in this series.

The series also stars John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley in a story spanning from the 1960s to the present in which one woman’s decision changes the fate of the entire world. It’s now up to a small team of scientists to correct that decision and keep the planet from meeting doom.

According to the official description:

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

The series is based on Cixin Liu’s most popular novel, The Three-Body Problem. Along with Woo as co-creator and series writer, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss serve as creators and showrunners. Woo, Weiss and Benioff also executive produce alongside Bernadette Caufield, Rian Johnson, T-Street’s Ram Bergman and Nena Rodriguez, Yoozoo Group’s late chairman Lin Qi, The Three-Body Universe CEO Zhao Jilong, Plan B Entertainment–including Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner–and Primitive Streak’s Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke.

The series premieres on Netflix on March 21.