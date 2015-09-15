Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive first look at several images from Power Book II: Ghost season 4, as the network announces that Girlfriends star Golden Brooks has joined for the Starz series’ final installment.

She will play Janet Stewart, a cousin of Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

The Shadow and Act exclusive images also show new characters such as Sydney Winbush, who plays Noma’s daughter, as well as Talia Robinson and Yung Bleu.

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz

The official description is as follows:

The final season promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge. Each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game, fight their way out, or walk a blurry line between the two. As family dynamics are tested and tensions reach their peak, the unpredictable nature of this season will have viewers questioning who you can trust and if your own family will betray you.

Series regulars include returning cast members Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, LightSkinKeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael, as well as new cast member Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

Recurring stars include Robinson as Elle, the lead singer of a popular hip hop group at Stansfield, Winbush as Anya Covington, Noma’s daughter who is unaware of her mother’s profession, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder and Allison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis, two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force. Stephanie Sheperd is Perla Tanaka, a law associate tasked with defending her boss, Davis McClean, against multiple charges. Yung Bleu will appear as his character, Stokely.

The first spinoff in the Power universe following the OG series, Brett Mahoney is the s showrunner and executive producer for season four. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original series, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton executive produces through Canton Entertainment.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.