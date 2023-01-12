The second season of 61st Street finally has a premiere date for its new home at The CW.

Starring Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis, who also starred together on Lovecraft Country, 61st Street follows Franklin Roberts (Vance) who agrees to represent a police officer who killed an innocent, unarmed Black man. Franklin takes the case in the hopes of putting the officer’s entire department–and its corruption–on trial. However, the case involves more than just the bare facts–also at play are racial politics, Chicago’s racially disparate society, and Franklin’s own personal and family dramas.

The series also stars Andrene Ward-Hammond, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Bentley Green and Jerod Haynes.

The series is executive produced by Peter Moffat, David Shanks, and Michael B. Jordan via his production company Outlier Society. Outlier Society’s Alana Mayo also executive produces with Hilary Salmon and Jeff Freilich. AMC Studios produces.

The series was initially part of AMC’s slate of programming and was greenlit for a second season in 2022. However, AMC cancelled the series, leaving the already-filmed second series blowing in the wind. Thankfully, CW took 61st Street and has made it part of its reformatted lineup.

At the time of its CW renewal last year, CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement, “61st Street is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers. We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61st Street and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience.”

“There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street,” Vance added. “I’m thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home. With The CW, I’m confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can’t wait!”