When Halloween or themed parties come up, it’s hard to decide which would be more fun: dressing like someone in the ’70s or dressing like someone in the ’90s. (Let’s give an honorable mention to the Harlem Renaissance and Cotton Club era in the ’20s too.) But even without the ’90s hip-hop fashion, the movies, the music, the TV shows, the celebrity gossip and the current events were just as memorable. Take this ’90s trivia to see how much you remember.

’90s Music Trivia

1. On “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Coolio was worried he wouldn’t live to see his next birthday. How old was he currently?

a. Age 20

b. Age 21

c. Age 23

d. Age 25

2. On “Supa Dupa Fly,” Missy Elliott pondered on getting kinky like what R&B artist?

a. Dawn Robinson from En Vogue

b. Kima Raynor from Total

c. Coko from SWV

d. Charmayne Maxena “Maxee” Maxwell from Brownstone

3. House and dance singer-songwriter Crystal Waters wrote a song called “Gypsy Woman” about a real-life homeless woman she would regularly see. In interviews, what did she say the woman would always be seen doing?

a. Singing gospel songs

b. Dressing in all-black outfits with a black hat

c. Having freshly done hair and face makeup

d. All of the above

4. MC Lyte was declared the first solo woman rapper to earn a gold single. The song she won this award for, “Ruffneck,” originally had a second verse with another woman rapper (whose verse was not cleared by the record label). What is her name?

a. Left Eye

b. Charli Baltimore

c. Queen Latifah

d. Rah Digga

’90s Movies Trivia

5. Regina Hall’s character in The Best Man danced to what Cameo song?

a. “Word Up”

b. “Shake Your Pants”

c. “Candy”

d. “Feel Me”

6. Which legendary poet played the family reunion gossip in Poetic Justice?

a. Nikki Giovanni

b. Maya Angelou

c. Toni Morrison

d. Gwendolyn Brooks

7. A famous model was hired as the love interest of two characters played by Omar Epps: once in Higher Learning and again in Love & Basketball. What is her name?

a. Tyra Banks

b. Naomi Campbell

c. Veronica Webb

d. Katoucha Niane

8. Mya, Blackstreet, Mase and Blinky Blink collaborated on a song for what animated film?

a. Space Jam

b. The Rugrats Movie

c. The Lion King

d. Bebe’s Kids

’90s TV Shows Trivia

9. Which actor never played the boyfriend of Brandy Norwood’s character on Moesha?

b. Merlin Santana

a. Brandon Q. Adams

c. Fredro Starr

d. Dalvin DeGrate

10. In A Different World, what wild animal did Whitley Gilbert’s Alpha Delta Rho pledges dress up as?

a. Mice

b. Foxes

c. Frogs

d. Turtles

11. Vanessa Huxtable on The Cosby Show got caught sneaking to a concert to see rapper J.T. Freeze. What was the real-life rapper’s name who played J.T. Freeze?

a. Special Ed

b. Nas

c. Q-Tip

d. M.C. Brainz

12. Which animated show did Cree Summer NOT voice an animated character for in the ’90s?

a. Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain

b. The Incredible Hulk

c. The Mask

d. Hey Arnold

’90s News Trivia

13. The first-ever Black woman U.S. senator won her seat in 1992. What was her name?

a. Carol Moseley Braun

b. Angela Deneece Alsobrooks

c. Laphonza Romanique Butler

d. Lisa Blunt Rochester

14. What was the name of the first-ever Black woman brigadier general to command a predominately male battalion?

a. Hazel W. Johnson-Brown

b. Marcelite Jordan Harris

c. Stayce D. Harris

d. Loretta Lynch

15. Several well-known activists were in attendance for the 1995 Million Man March while other well-known activists were critical of its intentions and opted out. Which activists were critical of it?

a. Rep. John Lewis

b. Angela Davis

c. The Rev. James Meeks

d. All of the above

16. Former President Bill Clinton gave a public apology to Black men for what incident?

a. Rodney King beating

b. Tuskegee Syphilis Study

c. Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 (commonly referred to as the 1994 Crime Bill)

d. Hate Crimes Prevention Act

’90s Celebrity Dating Trivia

17. What is the name of the R&B singer who rapper Shyne tried to date, leading to conflict at Bad Boy Records?

a. Faith Evans

b. Brandy Norwood

c. Keisha Spivey

d. Mary J. Blige

18. Before Keisha Spivey (of R&B group Total) became Keisha Epps, she left one rapper so heartbroken that he was celibate for about a year. What was his name?

a. Talib Kweli

b. Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)

c. Andre 3000

d. LL Cool J

19. Usher Raymond IV and TLC’s Chilli dated exclusively from 2001 to 2004, and had an on- and off-again relationship until 2019. What actor who is famous from his ’90s projects is she dating now?

a. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

b. Leonardo DiCaprio

c. Andrew Keegan

d. Matthew Lawrence

20. On October 3, 1992, the Mozambican government signed a peace truce with RENAMO leaders, ending a devastating 16-year civil conflict. What else happened on this day?

a. Barack H. Obama and Michelle Obama got married.

b. Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Shawn Criss got married.

c. Richard “Slick Rick” Martin Lloyd Walters and Mandy Aragones got married.

d. Shanice Wilson and Flex Alexander got married.

Answers

1. c, 2. c, 3. d, 4. a, 5. c, 6. b, 7. a, 8. b, 9. d, 10. c, 11. a, 12. d, 13. a, 14. b, 15. d, 16. b, 17. b, 18. c, 19. d, 20. a