9-1-1: Nashville, ABC’s upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff, continues to fill out its cast, adding Power Book III: Raising Kanan‘s Hailey Kilgore and Harlem‘s Juani Feliz.

Kilgore and Feliz have been added to the cast along with Michael Provost and Hunter McVey, and these four join previously announced cast members Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Though the show hasn’t been announced as having a musical element, as Deadline notes, it is worth stating that both Rimes and Kilgore are singers and have musical backgrounds. Given the show is set in Nashville, there may be a reason in casting country music star Rimes and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Kilgore.

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ series and character details

The logline states that the show is “a high-octane procedural about our heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

Kilgore’s character is Taylor, “a firefighter and incredible singer.” Provost is Ryan, “a modern-day cowboy and firefighter.”

Feliz is Cammi, “an adrenaline junkie and former trauma surgeon.” And McVey is Blue, “a haunted bad boy, now a firefighter.”

20th Television is the studio, and the series is produced in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani writing and exec producing. Raisani is the showrunner. Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are additional executive producers.

When does ‘9-1-1 Nashville’ premiere?

An exact premiere date is not known yet, but the show will premiere during the 2025-26 broadcast television season.